England boss calls on Lionesses to 'stay grounded' after record Euros win

England players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 Group A match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. - Credit: PA

England boss Sarina Wiegman says her side need to "stay grounded" after their record-breaking 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the Women’s Euros 2022.

The Lionesses meet Northern Ireland at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night (July 15) in their last group stage fixture, having already secured their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Wiegman hailed her players’ efforts on an "incredible evening" against the Norwegians on Monday, but insisted her team "didn’t win anything yet".

England scored six times in a rampant first-half display at the Amex Stadium, which equalled the most goals scored by one team in a Women’s Euros match.

The Lionesses went on to register the competition’s biggest ever victory - surpassing their 6-0 win over Scotland in 2017.

Fans enjoying the Lionesses' record-breaking win over Norway on Monday - Credit: PA

On her side’s display, Wiegman said: "Just a great performance.

"We kept just playing the game, also in the second half, and sometimes when you are 6-0 up players try to do different things, but we didn’t – we kept playing together and doing our task.

"An incredible evening, very nice – (but) stay grounded, because we don’t have anything yet."

Having sealed top spot in Group A, the Lionesses will be returning to Brighton on Wednesday, July 20 to play a quarter-final against the runners-up in Group B, which features Germany and Spain.

Before then, they play against the now-eliminated Northern Ireland, who sit bottom of Group A after defeats to Austria and Norway.

Tournament hosts England had opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford last week, in front of a competition-record attendance of just under 69,000.

When it was put to Wiegman that if people didn’t know there was a Women’s Euros on, they did now, she said: "I don’t know, I think they already knew last Wednesday because that was nice too.

"I just hope they enjoy and that is what we hope to do – make the nation proud.

"We've had two games now, we’re trying to play our best game, and today we did.

"But it’s just three points – if you win 1-0 or 8-0, it doesn’t make a difference – we didn’t win anything yet."