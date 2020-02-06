School Sport: Emerson Park into National Cup last eight

Emerson Park Academy's year eights booked a quarter-final place in the National Cup with a 5-4 extra-time win over Fitzwimarc.

Having already won ties in Enfield, Hertfordshire, Kingston and Brighton, as well as a couple of home fixtures, they found themselves three goals down at half-time.

But Thierry Stewart hit the crossbar within seconds of the restart and Harvey Williams was then put through to slot home.

Captain Riley Hargan netted from a free-kick, after a strong to the edge of the box, and some good play led to Jack Campkin beating his man and firing a powerful strike into the top corner to level.

Fitzwimarc regained the lead with a fantastic finish with five minutes left, but Emerson forced the extra period after Jayden Parsons netted via a post with the last kick of normal time.

Williams then raced clear two minutes after the restart to slot home his second and Simon Yetton, Freddie Fairy, Oliver Croomer and Harry Smith held firm at the back to ensure their progress.