Badminton: Emerson Eagles serve up medals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 January 2020

Emerson Eagles youngsters had success at an Essex Futures 1* badminton event the club hosted

Archant

Emerson Eagles enjoyed their share of success as they hosted their first-ever Essex Futures 1* event at Emerson Park School on Saturday.

Emerson Eagles youngsters had success at an Essex Futures 1* badminton event the club hosted

Such events are the first tier of Badminton England's competitive structure and the first competition many players take part in.

Players came from all over the county to play, with a few travelling from neighbouring counties too, as a total of 79 battled it out in 13 events, with 152 matches being played.

And Eagles saw Nikhil Pulikkottil win gold in the year 4/5 boys' singles and doubles, Harry Lewis and Jonathan Pearson take year 8/9 boys' doubles gold and Jennifer Towler claim year 10/11 girls' doubles gold.

George Dives (year 6/7) and Daniel Hall (year 10/11) won silver in the boys' singles, as Alice Atkins took silver in the year 10/11 girls' singles and teamed up with Francesca Montefusco for another in the doubles.

There were bronze medals for Joseph Kearney (year 6/7), Madison Bailey (year 8/9) and Towler (year 10/11) in their respective singles competitions, while Eagles added three more in the doubles.

Callum Stone and Freddie Mann tamed up in the year 8/9 boys' event, while Daniel Hall and Joe Burgin combined in the year 10/11 boys' competition, as Millie Hutley won bronze in the year 10/11 girls' doubles.

Amanda Austin said: "Eagles players did themselves proud and it was really great to see so many home players reaching the latter stages of the competition."

Pulikkottil also competed in the 2* Colchester event last weekend and won the year 4/5 boys' singles, as Connor Bailey took bronze inn the year 10/11 competition.

Austin added: "It was great to see so many players competing at this first level and feedback has been great with many asking to enter the next Essex Futures event."

