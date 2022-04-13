World Championship gold 'best feeling ever' says Wakeling

Ellie Wakeling admitted it was the 'best feeling ever' after helping Great Britain's women win gold at the World Championships in Spain.

Former Romford Junior Raiders defender Wakeling, who coaches junior teams at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, was part of the squad which recorded four successive wins, conceding just once, in Jaca to earn promotion to Division 1B.

And the 19-year-old, who lined up alongside former Romford duo Abbie Sylvester and Ella Howard, felt squad togetherness was key.

"It's honestly the best feeling ever and having a team that is like a family made it even more special," said Wakeling.

"It still doesn't feel real. It's always an honour to wear the GB shirt but it's even better when you win a gold medal."

GB began with an 8-0 win over Chinese Taipei, then beat hosts Spain (3-1) and Mexico (3-0) to set up a gold-medal decider with Latvia, which they won 4-0.

Wakeling added: "We really pulled together and worked as a team in all four games, everyone made sure to buy into what the coaches were asking and stayed positive throughout.

"We put up so many good opportunities in all the games and played very offensively.

"I took more shots on net this tournament than I normally would and got two assists, I had good minutes on the penalty kill which I was pleased with. Overall, I was happy with my performance."

China, Poland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea and Slovenia competed in Division 1B this year and Wakeling says the British women will not be fazed by that level.

"It will be a step up from the division we’ve been in, but we played some of the teams at the Olympic Qualifiers and showed we can compete.

"If we all keep working how we are we will prove we are worthy of being in that division.

"The vibe in the GB women's set-up is currently the best I think it’s been in a long time. The good bond between the coaching staff and players has contributed to this, everyone is playing for each other and everyone is working towards the same goals."

Ben Pitchley, general manager of Romford Junior IHC, added: "It's great to see the GB women win gold and even better to see one of our junior coaches pulling on the shirt for the second time this season.

"It's always good to see players you've helped develop their game, performing at the international level, alongside quite a few players that have also been through the England programme we ran prior to Covid.

"Ellie is a credit to her parents, all the teams she currently plays for and of course our junior programme here in Romford.

"Abbie and Ella also have a Romford connection as both played here when we first came back to the new rink, so Ellie was in good company and got to play alongside Abbie as a defence partner for a majority of the tournament."