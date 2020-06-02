Search

EIHA release five phase plan on return for ice hockey

PUBLISHED: 13:36 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 02 June 2020

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly crashes the net against Milton Keynes Lightning (Pic: John Scott)

The English Ice Hockey Association have released a five phase plan detailing the initial pathway for a return of ice hockey, including from the first steps of training to playing games once again.

The EIHA statement read: “Ice Hockey UK, Scottish Ice Hockey and the English Ice Hockey Association have been working with partners from across the sport to provide guidance on how we may return to play following the easing of restrictions by the UK and devolved governments.

“A full return to rinks plan is being developed in partnership with the Ice Rink Managers Association, Scottish Ice Rink Association, Scottish Curling, British Ice Skating, UK Active and the home nations sports councils.

“We continue to show our support as a sport to the many front-line and essential workers who have supported us all in staying safe and healthy.

“Whilst advice is continuing to change over time, we have developed a flexible plan to help guide us over the coming weeks and months allowing people to start to put in place the practical steps required for resuming ice hockey.

“First and foremost, we will follow government advice to protect the safety of our community and work with UK Active to ensure we are following appropriate industry guidelines.

“Season planning continues within the national associations and club officials are encouraged to continue communicating with their designated league managers.”

The current season start dates considered most likely are, Juniors and Women’s on September, 1, an seniors to retrun on October, 1.

Visit https://eiha.co.uk/news-return-to-play-plan-published-for-bringing-hockey-back/ for the full plan.

