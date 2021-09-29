Figure skater Edward Appleby looking to build on recent success in Gdansk

Published: 2:30 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 8:09 AM September 30, 2021

Edward Appleby is returning to his first ISU competition since 2020 after bagging a bronze medal in the men’s singles Junior Grand Prix in Courchevel last month.

Appleby, who is coached by John Wicker, became the first Junior Grand Prix medallist for Great Britain in 19 years with new personal best times in both his short and free programmes.

The 16-year-old, who trains at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford, is now off to the ISU JGP Baltic Cup, the sixth event in the series, which is being held in Gdansk, Poland.

The youngster started skating in 2009 and competed in his first event in 2011. Since then he has competed in more than 80 events, including national and international competitions.

Appleby is the 2020 British Junior Men's Singles Champion; there was no 2021 Championship due to the pandemic, and this season to date has been allocated to two Junior Grand Prix events.

This is all the more remarkable taking into account the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to on-ice training facilities being closed for many months, with only off-ice training possible at home.