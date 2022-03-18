Appleby skates off to European Youth Olympic Festival in Finland

Edward Appleby will compete in the European Youth Olympic Festival in Finland - Credit: British Ice Skating

Edward Appleby heads out to Finland to compete in the 2022 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival this weekend.

Figure skater Appleby, who trains at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, was named in a 10-strong Team GB squad for the event in Vuokatti.

And he will compete in a short programme on Wednesday, March 23 before the free programme the following day.

Vuokatti 2022 is the 15th edition of the EYOF and the second to be held on Finnish soil, with around 1,500 athletes from 44 European countries taking part in the continent's largest multi-sport youth event.

The 17-year-old Appleby said: "I'm really looking forward to Vuokatti 2022. It's an event I've been building up to for a while, so I'm over the moon to be chosen for it.

"My main objective is to have a completely clean skate as I've been training a lot for it and I really want to reflect that hard work in my performance.

"I also want to get a grasp on what an Olympic event is like, as it's my ambition to compete and qualify for an Olympic Games in the future."

Elaine Skilton, Team GB's chef de mission, added: "I am delighted to welcome the 10 athletes to Team GB for Vuokatti 2022. I'm sure it's an extremely proud day for them and their families.

"European Youth Olympic Festivals provide our young athletes with an amazing opportunity to experience international competition and the environment of a multi-sport event.

"These events have helped to shape the careers of many Team GB Olympians, so I encourage them to grasp every learning opportunity and make the most of their experience.

"Vuokatti 2022 is set to be another brilliant event and I'm really looking forward to seeing Europe's most talented young winter athletes in competition later this month."

Team GB squad - alpine skiing: Alexa Elliff (18, Ipswich); Isla Ward (17, Glasgow); Ted Slade (18, Kingsbridge); Aidan Urquhart (17, Shepherds Bush).

Biathlon: Anna Berger (17, Germany).

Figure skating: Elena Komova (16, Derbyshire); Edward Appleby (17, Essex).

Nordic combined: Mani Cooper (18, Innsbruck).

Short track speed skating: Adam Hill (17, Worcestershire).

Snowboarding: Koby Cook (18, Barnsley).



