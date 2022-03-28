Figure skater Appleby thrilled to finish fourth in Finland

Ed Appleby admitted he was thrilled to finish fourth in the men's figure skating event at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

Appleby, who trains at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, scored 115.88 in the free skate, leaving him with a combined score of 184.46 in the 17-strong field.

Estonia's Arlet Levandi took gold with 209.54 and Appleby said: "I'm definitely happy. If somebody had told me coming into the event I'd be in the top five, I'd be thrilled.

"Seeing how close I was to third, I am slightly irritated with myself, but I'm still happy with the performance I left out there over the two days.

“I’m glad that it has shown all the effort that we have put into the training, which was all I wanted to do out here.

“There are three places where I could have made up that mark – I made three mistakes, but I’ll learn from them.

“I’m going to think about all the things that I could have done better, but then on reflection, I’m still here (at EYOF) and I performed the best I could with all the training I’ve done.

"Overall I’m irritated about the individual slip-ups, but I’m happy with the skates and I’m grateful for this opportunity I’ve had to compete here and to represent my country.

“For the free skate, you have a lot more freedom and don’t have restrictions on the types of jumps you have to do. You’re allowed three combination jumps and can do three jumps of your choice.

"You have your step sequence and then the only required jump is the axel which you have in every programme. I enjoy it a lot more.

“This week has been amazing to get that bit of insight into all other sports as you don’t get that normally. Talking to other sports and understanding their insight into performance has been interesting.

“The hope now is to be ready for 2026 (Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games). That’s the one I’d like to push for as I’d be about 21 at the time of the Olympics, so most likely around the peak of my career.

"I’ll do junior competitions for a little bit longer, move into senior fully, and then I can work towards my dream."