Appleby skates to season's best at European Youth Olympic Festival
- Credit: Team GB
Ed Appleby recorded a season's best in the figure skating short programme at the Vuokatti 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival.
Appleby, who carried the Great Britain flag at the opening ceremony in Finland, posted 68.58 in the men's competition, leaving him in third place ahead of the free programme.
The Essex-born skater sits just 1.97 points behind Estonian Arlet Levand and showed promising signs throughout with the highest technical score (37.94) of the entire field.
Appleby, who trains at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, said: "I'm thrilled, I feel like it's definitely shown the hard work that I've put into the routine.
"I executed the jumps really well, I felt like I got all the rotation I could on them, so I hope that I can replicate it.
"For the past just over a month, we've been doing programme run-throughs almost every day. And because of my college commitments, I've been having to do these at 6-7 in the morning, which can get quite tiring. It does make it feel a lot easier when you have to compete at a lunch-time.
"The music is a lot of fun, because for a short programme you have the energy to use up throughout. I believe that it was recommended to us by Robin Cousins, who is obviously a massive role model for anyone in figure skating. To have that is a big chunk of motivation, definitely.
"I had one little slip up where I was meant to do a camel spin, but because I slipped, I felt like I didn't have enough speed to do it successfully.
"I changed that for the combination spin which I felt had a better chance to gain speed throughout. I'm happy with the decision that I made – I felt like it paid off at the end.
"The hope now is to not get carried away with placings, keep my head cool, relax and do what I know I can do."