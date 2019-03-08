Raiders coach Easton named GB under-18's coach

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton has been named as the new head coach for Great Britain under-18s, with Martin Cingel and Simon Leach confirmed as his assistants.

Easton takes over from Martin Grubb who will take up a position with GB Under-20s, while Leach moves up from his role with the under-16s.

Head of the GB Programme Board, David Hand, said: "We are excited to announce our new set-up for Great Britain under-18s.

"A lot of factors have to be taken into account when looking at the coaching staff for each age-group, including time commitments.

"All three are experienced coaches and we believe this is an excellent trio to take us forward.

"Sean, Martin and Simon have all been involved in the GB programme for some time at various age levels and we are looking forward to them working together with the under-18s.

"We are finalising our plans for both the under-20s and under-16s and will be announcing further details very shortly."

Easton, who steps up from his role of U18 assistant to be head coach, said: "It's an honour to coach for Great Britain.

"I've had a fantastic four years of being an assistant coach, working with some great coaches and now as the head coach the pressure is on in Division 2A.

"The last time we were in 2A we won promotion, so that would be a great achievement to do that again.

"Many of this year's under-18s will be new to the international stage so there were certainly be a new-look feel to the squad.

"I cannot wait to get started and see who we have at trials and how hungry they are to make the team."