Easton returns for a fourth season as Raiders coach as club look for improvements

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed head coach Sean Easton will return for a fourth consecutive season.

The 33-year-old led the gold and blue to an eighth place finish in the new-look National League last season, which was cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

And Easton will be looking to help push the team on and climb further up the league table next time round.

“I’m excited to get going once again with the gold and blue for my fourth season,” the former Chelmsford Chieftains coach said.

“Romford is now my second home, working with good people that have the club at heart and being able to have the backing of the Gold and Blue Army week in, week out is pretty special.

“We’re basically the underdogs or new boys of the new National League by not being one of the established teams in our league.

“But to be a part of a growing club, top to bottom, and making a mark in the top league is always exciting. Looking at home grown talent returning all the time and making Romford and the surrounding area hockey talent bigger and better in this league.”

The coach revealed he knows where he has to strengthen the Raiders squad and reduce the amount of penalty minutes they take as a team.

“With the first year under our belts, it is clear where we need to strengthen and we know what is and is not acceptable play to help us win,” he added.

“We were hit hard on the penalty front this year, that may or may not have hampered. The biggest thing for me is this league demands athletes. With the heavy schedule, it needs professional attitudes to move the team up the table to play a consistent level.

“It’s important I get the right mix of players in, but ultimately they need to be good people, guys willing to help another out and be that team guy. Players that will take care of their bodies to put the team first, players that will make sacrifices to help the team succeed.

“A year under our belts at this level has helped grow experience for the players to be a lot more prepared this coming year. My aim is to bring success back to Romford. It’ll be a long process but an enjoyable one. We will see reward once we gain the experience and respect of being a tough team to play against.”

The former defenceman also admitted he is happy with how things are setting up for next season and pleased he is still working at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre while the country is in lockdown.

He said: “I’m happy with how the off-season is going, not happy that we should be playing hockey as I say this, but it is what it is.

“I’ve been lucky to be classed as a key worker during this tough time and have been busy around the Sapphire freshening the place up like new again. You’ll be pleased to hear there will be a fresh sheet of paint and ice as I’ve just finished removing the old ice and got covered in paint!”

Raiders chief executive John Scott added: “Sean is a delight to work with from a management perspective and we hope he feels the same as between us we believe the ambition to build Raiders into a competitive and respected club is gradually being realised.”