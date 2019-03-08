Basketball: Leopards get Chuck back for second season

Chuck Duru in action for Leopards (pic Paul Phillips) Copyrighted

Essex & Herts Leopards have made Chuck Duru their first signing for the 2019/20 season.

The six foot three inch forward returns to the Big Cats having joined last September, following two years with Division One rivals Hemel Storm.

Duru began his career at Barnet Bulldogs, playing for their under-16 and under-18 teams, before joining Hackney Community College Basketball Academy.

He played in the United States at Southern Tech Prep Academy for a season, before returning to study and play with Team Newcastle University in Division Four and Team Northumbria in Division One.

"I am thrilled to be re-signing with the Leopards for the 2019/20 season," said Duru.

"I enjoyed last season so re-signing with the club was a no-brainier, particularly given the work being done behind the scenes and the new partnership with Oaklands. I look forward to pre-season and beginning the new campaign."

Coach Thomas Baker is pleased to bring the small forward back to the Leopards, adding: "Re-signing Chuck was important to the continued growth that we are planning for this season.

"Chuck was influential on and off the court and having had chats with him since I know this is a great decision from us as it will ensure some continuity from last season.

"I am looking forward to working with Chuck again, his commitment to what are trying to achieve is unwavering and it's refreshing to have that from a player.

"This season is going to be huge for the club to establish themselves as playoff contenders again and the signing of Chuck certainly helps us do that."