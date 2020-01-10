Dunnage determined to help young Raiders deliver points at Dynamos after solid spell

Romford Junior Raiders defenceman Stevie Dunnage is relishing their National League Division One South trip to Invicta Dynamos on Sunday.

Dunnage, 25, helped his side to a 5-4 win over the Kent club at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre before Christmas and a convincing 12-2 success against Cardiff on their first outing of 2020 last weekend.

That made it five wins in a row for Raiders, but they saw their run ended by a 9-3 defeat at the hands of high-flying Streatham on Sunday, and now Dunnage has Invicta in his sights.

He said: "I'm super excited for the game against Invicta on Sunday. After our recent win against them in December, they will definitely be looking for revenge on their home ice in Gillingham.

"As long as we stay disciplined and stick together as a unit there should be no reason not to bring home some points, but we have to turn up ready to play and bounce back from a tough third period we had in Streatham."

Raiders have endured a mixed campaign to date, losing five of their first six matches and then suffering a seven-game losing run before turning things around.

But Dunnage feels they are finding their feet again and is looking forward to a strong second half to the season.

He added; "We suffered a huge amount of injuries early on in this year's campaign. This caused us to get off to a rough start but things are shaping up for our young team.

"After the solid December we had, it has put a lot of faith and determination back in the team ready for this half of the season.

"With less than three months of the season remaining I'd like to think we can pick up some points off some of the top teams in the league.

"I believe we can finish in the top five which would be a great achievement for our team."

Former Romford junior Dunnage - who played 40 times for the senior Raiders before taking two seasons out of the sport - has played 18 games to date this term, proving a solid presence on the blue line, and is enjoying being back in gold and blue.

He said: "I'm happy with the way I've been playing. I feel I've grown a lot as a player and also as a leader, being a more experienced player in the team.

"I'm grateful Ben (Pitchley) gave me the opportunity to be playing in Romford again, there is nothing like being at home."