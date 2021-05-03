The Rom Yard developer agrees sponsorship deal with Romford & Gidea Park RFC

Published: 4:00 PM May 3, 2021

Portland Capital, who are proposing to regenerate the Rom Yard in Romford town centre, have agreed a sponsorship agreement for the forthcoming season with Romford & Gidea Park RFC.

The company decided to support the rugby club during these turbulent times after reaching an agreement with market-leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider Connected Kerb to provide EV charging points on all the parking spaces in Rom Yard.

Connected Kerb’s brand ambassador is former England and Great Britain international and Rugby Hall of Fame legend Martin Offiah.

He joined with Portland Capital Director, Romain Palpacuer, and Rugby Club President, Dai Davies, to mark the occasion.

Offiah said: “Connected Kerb are delighted to be a part of the Rom Yard regeneration and to be providing electric vehicle charging for the Romford community.

"I am just as passionate about the electric vehicle revolution as I am about rugby so linking up with Romford & Gidea Park RFC is the perfect fit”.

Speaking of the sponsorship agreement, Romain Palpacuer, said: “We feel this partnership with Romford & Gidea Park RFC encapsulates our principles as an investor in property and the community.

"The club is a fantastic community hub that motivates local people to get out and stay active."

Davies, President of Romford & Gidea Park RFC, added: “Portland Capital have shown a real commitment to the community by supporting our club as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all want to pull together to improve the community’s mental and physical wellbeing. I also commend Portland for devoting so much green space in their regeneration for the local community."

The Rom Yard regeneration includes 1072 new homes for Romford, 35 per cent of which will be affordable housing.

Alongside this, the light industrial space will be more than doubled, allowing the site to welcome more businesses and investment to the community.

Some 56 per cent of the development will be green open space including an open riverfront walkway. It has widespread local backing with nearly 300 people writing in support.

The planning application is now with the Mayor of London after Havering’s planning officers resolved to refuse it without presenting it to their elected members.

Palpacuer said: “We have formulated these proposals through careful discussions with the local community. There are circa 300 letters in support and I am hopeful the Mayor will support the community’s wishes and grant consent."