Hockey: Defroand opens account as GB beat USA

PUBLISHED: 10:07 01 April 2019

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Archant

Havering’s Emily Defroand netted her first international goal as Great Britain’s women beat the USA in their latest FIH Pro League match on Sunday night.

Lily Owsley grabbed a brace on her 50th GB appearance and set up former Coopers pupil Defroand for the other goal as they came from behind to win at Spooky Nook.

Having trailed to Mackenzie Allessie’s 22nd-minute penalty corner, Mark Hager’s side dug deep to take the win, and with 26 circle entries to USA’s 16, it proved to be a dominant display, particularly in the second half.

Captain Giselle Ansley said: “We are really pleased to come away with our first win of the FIH Pro League.

“It was a solid team performance and we are now looking to take that confidence into our game next Saturday against Argentina.

“It was a special day for Lily on her 50th GB cap, for Em scoring her first international goal and I’m very thankful to the the girls for making my birthday even better with that win!”

Head coach Mark Hager added: “It’s good to get our first win of the FIH Pro League under our belts.

“In the first quarter it took us a while to adjust to the speed and tempo of international hockey again after a five-week break, so then it was very pleasing to come back after being 1-0 down.

“After half time the players established a structure to create more opportunities against a resilient USA defence, which allowed our forwards to generate good quality circle work.

“I was pleased to see Lily Owsley score two quality goals and Emily scoring her first goal for GB. I was also happy with a solid defensive performance overall, to only concede one goal following four penalty corners.

“Now a new challenger awaits us in Argentina, going to the heat against a strong performing team, we’re looking forward to it.”

Hollie Pearne-Webb is due to return against Argentina on Staurday, when the GB men are also in action in their latest FIH Pro League match.

GB’s first home game is against the USA at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday April 27. Tickets on sale at seetickets.com.

GB: Heesh, Ansley (c), Unsworth, Toman, Balsdon, Robertson, Jones, Costello, Owsley, Martin, Rayer. Subs: Cochrane (GK), Petty, Howard, Defroand, Hunter, Evans, Neal.

