Hockey: Defroand gets GB call for Germany trip

PUBLISHED: 18:04 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 11 April 2019

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Archant

Havering’s Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women’s team for their next FIH Pro League match in Germany later this month.

Former Coopers pupil Defroand netted her first international goal in a 3-1 win over the United States last month and played in a 4-2 loss to Argentina last weekend.

And she is part of Mark Hager’s 18-strong squad to take on their German rivals in Moenchengladbach on Wednesday April 24 (6.30pm), just three days before their first home match against USA in London.

The Germany game will give players a last chance to make their mark before the FIH Pro League comes to the UK.

Goalkeeper Amy Tennant is back in the squad, with Nicki Cochrane missing out. Young Alex Malzer and Lizzie Neal are not included as the squad for European away games will be limited to 18 players.

Defender Giselle Ansley is set to win her 50th Great Britain cap, while Wales are represented by Sarah Jones and Amy Costello and Hampstead & Westminster’s Sarah Robertson represent Scotland.

Germany and Great Britain are next to each other in the FIH Pro League table in sixth and seventh respectively, each with five points.

Germany have played four games while GB have played five and both teams will be aiming to move up the table and towards the top-four places which ensure a place in the Grand Final and also a spot in the Olympic qualifiers later this year.

The game will be live on BT Sport.

Great Britain’s home games in the FIH Pro League begin on Saturday April 27 against USA at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre. Tickets start at just £5 for under-18s and £15 for adults.

Squad: Giselle Ansley (Surbiton), Grace Balsdon (Canterbury), Amy Costello (University of Birmingham), Emily Defroand (Surbiton), Sarah Evans (Surbiton), Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton), Tess Howard (Durham University), Jo Hunter (Surbiton), Sarah Jones (Holcombe), Hannah Martin (Surbiton), Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham),

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton), Suzy Petty (Wimbledon), Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead), Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster), Amy Tennant (Reading), Anna Toman (Wimbledon), Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead).

