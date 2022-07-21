Young defenceman Reid ready for Raiders says coach Easton

Ethan Reid in action for Chelmsford Chieftains against Romford Junior Raiders last season - Credit: Nikki Day

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton expects young defenceman Ethan Reid to make his mark for the club in the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old is the latest signing to be confirmed by the club ahead of the 2022-23 National League campaign, having spent last season at Essex rivals Chelmsford.

Reid played most of his junior hockey in Murrayfield and made his senior debut for the Racers in the Scottish National League in 2018, helping them to the title.

And he scored 37 points (4 goals, 33 assists) in 39 league, cup and play-off matches for the Chelmsford Chieftains in NIHL Division One South, with only 10 minutes in penalties, last term.

"Ethan has a cool, calm and collective head on his shoulders," said Easton.

"There is no panic in his game and he prides himself on his first outlet pass.

"He's a smooth-skating defenceman that will make smart plays all over the ice."

As well as representing Scotland at U13, U15, U17 and U19 level, Reid appeared for Great Britain U16s in 2017-18 and the U18s at World Championship Division 1B level in 2019.

Easton added: "It's been four years since I worked with Ethan at GB U18s and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Reid will join Dan Scott, Thomas Relf, Elliott Dewey, Jack Cooper and Callum Wells on the Raiders blue line, in front of goalies Ethan James and Brad Windebank.

And their forward lines will include captain Aaron Connolly, Slovakian import Erik Piatak, Jake Sylvester, Brandon Ayliffe, Jacob Ranson, Tommy Huggett, Tjay Anderson, former Olympian Ashley Jackson, Harry Gulliver and Mikey Power.

The club have also confirmed Ben Clements will serve as assistant coach to Easton and work closely with James and Windebank, while remaining on standby to play in goal himself if needed.

He said: "I'm really excited to be back with the Raiders for this coming season and even more so in my new role as assistant coach.

"Having known Sean for a long time now, I'm looking forward to working with him and learning more about the coaching side of the game.

"While I will mainly be on the bench during game nights, I will be helping the guys out when needed and provide playing cover."

Raiders revealed their new home and away jerseys at Romford's Golden Lion pub on Sunday, as well as warm-up shirts in support of Mitchell's Miracles, the children's cancer charity.