Darts: Romford’s Day looks forward to BDO World Championship test

Dan Day in action at the BDO World Championships Archant

Romford;s Daniel Day believes he can put together a good run at the BDO World Professional Darts Championships at the Lakeside Country Club, Frimley Green.

The 30-year-old world number 14 returns to the stage on Monday evening where he will face Welshman Dean Reynolds in the first round.

Day, who is employed as a general manager with Hornchurch-based Regency International, lost to Martin Phillips in his debut appearance 12 months ago but is looking forward to trading flights with the world number 16.

“Dean is a good friend of mine so it’s going to be a tough game but I’m definitely looking forward to it,” he said.

“He is a great player so it should be a good first round game.”

Day goes into Lakeside in a rich vein of form, claiming four titles last year including the WDF Europe Cup, Romanian Classic and Swedish Open.

“I believe I can progress,” he added. “I have had a good season last year, winning in Romania and Sweden, that included all top 32 players so was a big comp to win.”

Middlesbrough’s Glenn Durrant is going for a hat-trick of BDO world titles but last year’s runner-up from Coventry current world number one Mark McGeeney, Jim Williams, 2015 champion Scott Mitchell, Wesley Harms and German Michael Unterbuchner are also in the chase for Lakeside glory.

“Glen is always the man to beat but there has also been so many players on form,” said Day. “Jim Williams, Michael Unterbuchner and also Mark McGeeney, who was unlucky last year.”

Unfortunately there will be no terrestrial television coverage this year on any of the main five channels.

Channel 4 shared coverage with BT Sports for the last two years but for the next three years free-to-air digital channels Quest and Eurosport will take over the reigns to showcase BDO’s premier darts tournament.

“Yes it is a massive shame not to be on Channel 4 again but Quest and Eurosport is still good for us and the BDO have done well to secure this,” Day added.

“As for going forward I’m not sure what the future holds especially with the chance for all players to go to Q-School.”

Tickets for all sessions are still available by logging on to www.lakesideworlddarts.co.uk.