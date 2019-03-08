Search

Darts: Victories for Romford A and B

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 September 2019

Romford A and B both picked up wins. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Romford A started off their campaign in Division One of the London Super League with a 5-2 win at the Prince Albert over Bethnal Green.

First out of the hat was Dan Day (28.60), backing up the BDO World Trophy this past weekend where he reached the quarter-finals.

His first display back in the Romford A side saw him take the match award in a tight game which went the full seven legs.

After being pegged back to all square he broke through in the last with a 72 finish to get the first point on the board.

The lead was swiftly doubled as Steve Hardy (28.03) produced a trademark display including a 13 darter in the third.

Rob Vallance (20.47) never really got going as he succumbed in minimum time, but showed glimpses of what he is capable of.

Terry Lambert (21.19) started off his debut by racing into a quick 2-0 lead and picked up another point for his side.

The visitors struck back in the fifth game as Dave Harris (23.93) was left to rue missed opportunities.

Romford had the final word as they took the last two points on offer.

John Costigan (24.93) wasn't at his fluid best but still had enough in the tank to win in six.

Jason Geraghty was embroiled in a real struggle in the finale, trading the first four legs before finding more scoring consistency.

Terry Rees takes his side to Wood Green next week, who went down 5-2 at Woolwich Ferry.

Division Two opened with a big local derby as Romford B got the better of Chadwell Heath, winning 5-2.

John Nelson (25.69) bagged the match award in straight legs, Danny Knight (18.42) lost in five, before Jason Cook's men rattled off three wins to take control.

Steve Harold (23.04) only dropped a single leg, Sean Lahiff (23.14) needed six for his point and Mark Landers (24.37) went the full distance.

However, Ernest Hodgson (18.60) couldn't keep the win streak going but the visitors had the last word courtesy of Danny Faulkner (24.66).

Next week sees Romford B in action at the Prince Albert, when they welcome Welling B beat Southwark 6-1 win on the road.

