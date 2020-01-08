Romford A see off bottom side Bermondsey with comeback victory

Romford A defeated bottom side Bermondsey 5-2 as the London Super League resumed after the festive mid-season break.

It was the visitors Bermondsey who grabbed the early advantage, taking the first two games of the session.

Making his first appearance of the campaign, Robbie Miller (20.57) went the distance in the opening contest but after taking a 3-1 lead, could not quite get over the winning line.

Terry Rees (19.71) was on the receiving end of a 126 checkout in what had been an even second leg and was unable to get a leg on the board.

That was as good as it got for Bermondsey as they saw the remaining points all go in the home win column.

John Costigan (25.37) cracked in a maximum in the opening leg to break throw and it was plain sailing after that as he completed a whitewash, including a smart 90 finish in leg three to get Romford up and running.

Ian Gallagher (24.17) needed all seven legs and fired in a fine 15 darter in the fifth, including a 108 finish, before ending the game in the last as he took out 68.

Dave Ley (19.09) was another making his seasonal bow in the fifth match.

Both players were fairly even in the scoring department but Ley was more assured when it came to finding the outer ring and he bagged the point in the fifth leg.

The penultimate contest saw the match award handed out as Steve Hardy (26.70) found his usual accuracy on the big trebles and was equally efficient at the business end, only dropping one leg.

Romford rounded off the night's action with a win in minimum time.

Dan Day (24.74) was never pushed at any point and did not allow his opposition a dart at the double.

Their next game in Division One is a much tougher proposition as they cross the river to take on Woolwich Ferry.

Over in Division Two, Romford B suffered a surprise 4-3 defeat at Vauxhall.

They look to return to winning ways but will need to be on top form as they welcome league leaders Woolwich to the Prince Albert.