Darts: Romford A beaten by league leaders Welling A

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 November 2019

Romford A were beaten by Welling A. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Romford were edged out 4-3 by London Super League leaders Welling A at the Prince Albert on Monday night.

Steve Hardy (23.89) got the hosts off to a winning start as his more consistent scoring led to the victory which came in the fifth leg.

The match award was handed out in the second contest when Ian Gallagher (26.31) took a slow-burner of a first leg but from then really found his range of the big trebles.

After the match was squared he rattled off three straight legs for a fine win, concluding with a 15-darter.

Welling A then took the next three points on offer despite Tommy Wilson's (24.12) slow start, fighting back from 2-0 down to eventually send it all the way, hitting two maximums.

The last leg went with throw to get the visitors on the board.

Terry Rees (15.79) had a tough task and was seen off in straight legs and Dave Harris (22.80) fared little better in the fifth game as he also only went the minimum trip.

Dan Day (25.78) had to go the full seven legs in a game that went with throw throughout.

The highlight was the fifth leg as he checked out 92 to round off a superb 12-darter.

He could not match that in the decider but still found the double to send the match all square with one to play.

John Costigan (26.85) soon found himself three behind as his opponent was scoring heavily.

He took the fourth but that served to be a consolation leg as he was beaten in the next which saw the visitor take the overall win.

Romford A remain in third but are slipping away in the title race.

Their final game before the Christmas break sees them cross the river to take on Plumstead.

Romford B kept up their promotion push in Division Two with a 5-2 win at Greenwich.

They entertain bottom club Southwark at the Prince Albert next up.

