Darts News: Day continues to struggle on Unicorn tour

Daniel Day from Romford LAWRENCE LUSTIG

Romford p;ayer is looking for a boost to his fortunes

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darts is a funny old game according to Daniel Day who is keen to get back on the winning road.

Life on the PDC’s second tier Unicorn Challenge Tour has not gone very well for the 30-year-old from Romford as he only won two matches in phase one weekend in Wigan this year.

And at the FA Cup formatted Ladbrokes UK Open last Friday at Butlin’s Resort, Minehead, Day, who qualified through the Riley’s amateur series in Norwich after two attempts, crashed out of the first round suffering a 6 legs to 1 defeat to Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Day feels happy with the way he is playing this season despite his latest defeat. “He played out of his skin,” he admits. “He’s a good player and had a 95 average.

“It’s hard. I didn’t do enough but I didn’t throw bad darts as well with that. I’m throwing ok.

“Darts is a funny game. It goes through stages. Sometimes it goes your way sometimes it don’t.”

This week Day will return to the BDO circuit to play in PokerStars Isle Of Man Open before going on England International duty a week after.

“The last sort of three to four months has not really been on my side to be honest with you,” Day continued. “I’m trying hard I feel good but I suppose everyone goes through it.

“I’m not actually playing as many darts at the moment but I’m still playing well.

It’s just a bit of luck. Sometimes it’s a funny game. Next week I might hit everything and then I might have four months of good luck.”

And Day’s main target for the rest of the season is to claim a lucrative two-year PDC Tour Card. The second phase of the four-round PDC Challenge Tour weekend resumes in Wigan on May 11-12, then a month later in Peterborough before returning back to Wigan for the final phase in September.

“My aim this year is to win a full PDC tour card,” Day added. “If I can put some good results together and play well I’m definitely back in it and back in the running.”

----------ends----------