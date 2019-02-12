Search

Darts News: Day continues to struggle on Unicorn tour

PUBLISHED: 09:30 08 March 2019

Daniel Day from Romford

Daniel Day from Romford

LAWRENCE LUSTIG

Romford p;ayer is looking for a boost to his fortunes

Darts is a funny old game according to Daniel Day who is keen to get back on the winning road.

Life on the PDC’s second tier Unicorn Challenge Tour has not gone very well for the 30-year-old from Romford as he only won two matches in phase one weekend in Wigan this year.

And at the FA Cup formatted Ladbrokes UK Open last Friday at Butlin’s Resort, Minehead, Day, who qualified through the Riley’s amateur series in Norwich after two attempts, crashed out of the first round suffering a 6 legs to 1 defeat to Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Day feels happy with the way he is playing this season despite his latest defeat. “He played out of his skin,” he admits. “He’s a good player and had a 95 average.

“It’s hard. I didn’t do enough but I didn’t throw bad darts as well with that. I’m throwing ok.

“Darts is a funny game. It goes through stages. Sometimes it goes your way sometimes it don’t.”

This week Day will return to the BDO circuit to play in PokerStars Isle Of Man Open before going on England International duty a week after.

“The last sort of three to four months has not really been on my side to be honest with you,” Day continued. “I’m trying hard I feel good but I suppose everyone goes through it.

“I’m not actually playing as many darts at the moment but I’m still playing well.

It’s just a bit of luck. Sometimes it’s a funny game. Next week I might hit everything and then I might have four months of good luck.”

And Day’s main target for the rest of the season is to claim a lucrative two-year PDC Tour Card. The second phase of the four-round PDC Challenge Tour weekend resumes in Wigan on May 11-12, then a month later in Peterborough before returning back to Wigan for the final phase in September.

“My aim this year is to win a full PDC tour card,” Day added. “If I can put some good results together and play well I’m definitely back in it and back in the running.”

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

'I'm doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going' Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney 'an amazing young woman' after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

