Raiders defenceman Scott announces retirement

Lee Power

Published: 7:15 PM October 13, 2022
Dan Scott, Everyone Active Raiders

Dan Scott in action for Everyone Active Raiders this season - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Dan Scott has announced his retirement with immediate effect.

The experienced 30-year-old has made 153 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and 76 assists, since joining in 2018.

And the Chatham-born blueliner includes home-town Invicta, Telford, Hull, Slough and Basingstoke among his former clubs, having also represented Great Britain at under-18 and under-20 level, winning a World Championship Division 1A bronze medal with the older group in 2011.

But a change in career away from the ice has forced him into a difficult decision and in a statement he said: "In 2021 I applied to join the Fire Brigade and I have now got to the stage in that application where I cannot afford to get injured.

"I can only apologise to my team and the fans for not seeing out this season, but this is something that I need to do personally for my young family.

"I firstly would like to thank Sean [Easton]. He has been first class through all of this. He has put together a great team. Trust the process. This group of lads are a good bunch.

"Secondly I would like to thank my teammates. This is by far the best group of lads I have experienced in Romford, which has made this decision even harder. I’ve loved every moment so far this season. 

"Special mention to Aaron [Connolly]. You were there at day one and the last one. The best captain I have ever played for. Team first guy, and an even better person. Love you mate.

"Lastly I would like to thank the fans. You guys are what makes this team work. Like I said before, trust the process. This is a good bunch. Thanks for having me, it’s been an honour to wear the Raiders jersey."

Ice Hockey
