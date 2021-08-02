English boxing champion Dan Azeez eager to take career to next level

Published: 9:00 AM August 2, 2021

English light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez wants to take his career to the next level by bagging a British or Commonwealth title shot after defending his English title most recently.

The 31-year-old, who trains at Studio 6 in Brentwood, won a split decision over Ricky Summers in Bolton to move his record to 13-0, including eight knockouts, in April which saw him defend his title for a second time.

The Lewisham-born fighter is now eyeing up bigger challenges as he wants to reach the top of the sport.

Dan Azeez in training at Studio 6 gym in Brentwood - Credit: Jacob Ranson

“I’m looking for my next fight to be the British title or the Commonwealth, that’s the trajectory that I am trying to go down,” Azeez said.

“Hopefully these fights can help me get onto the big platforms, I want to get to the next level.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve done it quite the traditional way, I've won the Southern Area title, and then the English. Hopefully the British or Commonwealth, then move on from there. I want to keep climbing the ladder.

“I’m hoping to be fighting in September and hopefully for one of those belts.”

Azeez has previously stated his frustration at a lack of more meaningful domestic bouts and hopes that is about to change.

“I’m not sure fighters don’t want to fight me, but the management and the politics behind boxing perhaps, but I'm sure they’ll get some out of the woodwork for me,” he added.

He started boxing at the age of 18 and has now been a professional for three years but he insists he always wants to keep learning on the job.

“Since I started boxing as an amateur I haven’t stopped. I’ve been very consistent and that’s what has got me to where I am now.

“Amateur and professional boxing is like two different sports, you train differently. As hard as I trained in the amateurs, I train just as hard in the pros, but it’s more about endurance, sitting on your shorts, etc.

“When I was an amateur I wasn’t all that good to be honest, I was always consistent and with that I was able to grow, absorb a lot which always helped me continue developing.

Dan Azeez in training at Studio 6 gym in Brentwood - Credit: Jacob Ranson

“When I see the amateurs, they might not be doing all that good, morale might be down or they’ve lost a fight. I always tell them my story. You need to stay in the gym, be consistent, and then you will get somewhere.

“With the pros, I like being around ones that are just as good as me if not better, sparring them. I learn from them, that’s what I'm about, always absorbing.

“Whether it’s an amateur, a professional, a 16-year-old or a veteran. I want to learn from everyone and that’s what makes me unique.

“The day I stop learning is the day I hang up the gloves.”