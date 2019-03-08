Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

School Sport: Shenfield High girls win Essex Cup ahead of National final

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 April 2019

Shenfield High School's under-14 girls

Shenfield High School's under-14 girls

Archant

Shenfield High School’s under-14 girls’ football team are looking forward to a National Cup final next month.

The school has earned a reputation for success in recent years, reaching five National finals in the last four years, and the current season has seen three teams progress to showpiece fixtures.

The under-14 girls reached their semi-final after seven rounds of quite comfortable victories before they met a very spirited and organised Thomas Hardye side from Bournemouth.

Shenfield's girls dominated the chances in normal time but solid defending and goalkeeping kept them out and led to two 10-minute periods of extra time.

The girls continued to play with exceptional skill and determination, creating plenty more chances, and finally a Shenfield free-kick was half cleared to the edge of the box and volleyed goalwards by Boo Mills for Ellie Moore to divert the ball home.

Shenfield still had another half to survive against a battling Thomas Hardye side, but defended resolutely with keeper Maddison Griffin making one fine save to help seal their place in the final at Stoke City's ground on May 9.

Ahead of their big date, the same squad took on Colchester's Stanway School in the Essex Cup final and dominated the early exchanges.

They took the lead on 15 minutes when Izzy Tomlin diverted in an Elise Jennings' cross and Ellie Moore scored the pick of the goals with a 25-yard drive into the top corner.

Further goals from Moore, Jennings (3) and Yas Hassan (2) eased Shenfield to an emphatic 8-1 win and title of Essex champions to the delight of coach Garry Sapsford, who said: “The girls are an incredible group to work with. The disappointment of losing a National Final when they were in year seven has driven them on to bigger and better things.

“They work so hard in all of their sport in and outside of school and are brilliant role models to our under-13 girls and under-12 boys who have reached their respective National Finals this season. We have an exciting month of football to look forward to in May!”

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson taking positives out of ‘frustrating’ Whitehawk defeat at home

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Whitehawk (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

School Sport: Shenfield High girls win Essex Cup ahead of National final

Shenfield High School's under-14 girls

Havering storm to success in first fixture of new Eastern Young Athletes League term

Havering's Matthew Blacklock on his way to 1500m success for the under-15 boys (pic Gary Howard)

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Modern Pentathlon: World Cup best for Romford’s Toolis

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists