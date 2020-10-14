Search

Crowdfunding page launched for Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson after dramatic accident at BTCC

PUBLISHED: 12:07 14 October 2020

Bobby Thompson's car after crash at BTCC (Pic: Mike Adams)

Hornchurch BTCC touring car racer Bobby Thompson had a miraculous and lucky escape during round 21 of the UK’s premier motorsport series at Croft Circuit on Sunday when he was involved in a huge crash.

Bobby is currently top of the Jack Sears Trophy standings and was in line for his best weekend result in a Touring Car.

However, an unfortunate turn of events has meant that not only did the car flip over many times, it has left the Essex based Touring Car driver with a mountain to climb when it comes to the repair job on his Audi S3.

Motorsport is an expensive business, and unfortunately Bobby and his team are feeling the strain of 2020 just like the rest of the country. Trade Price Cars Racing and its team are doing all they can, but severe damage is something that will need to be funded in order to get Bobby back out for the next round in less than two weeks’ time.

Mike Adams owner of Adams Creative Group Ltd decided to set up the crowdfunding page after watching the race at Croft.

“Bobby has had a great season in BTCC touring cars so far and is currently top of the Jack Sears Trophy,” Adams said. “Having raced in BTCC rounds myself I know how difficult it is to compete at this level against major manufacturers and top touring car teams and drivers.

“In my view Bobby Thompson represents the spirit and determination that’s required to be successful against all the odds in this prestigious and highly competitive British touring car championship.

“Bobby’s car was badly damaged in this huge accident at Croft on Sunday, but he is ready to bounce back and with two more meetings of the season to go he wants to get back on the track. He can’t do this without significant support financially and I’ve asked my company Adams Group to set up an appeal through GoFundMe to raise money for Bobby’s car so he can complete the season and hopefully win the Jack Sears Trophy.”

You can watch the dramatic accident and make a donation here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bobby-thompson-rebuild-his-btcc-race-car.

