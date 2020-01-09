Cricket: Harold Wood youngsters impress indoors
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2020
Archant
Harold Wood's development squad, in conjunction with CricFitSport, took part in the inaugural under-13 Capital Kids Indoor League.
Six clubs from east London battled it out at the recently opened indoor facility at the prestigious Leyton County Ground.
And the squad played a total of seven games to the delight of club chairman Thomas Clarke.
You may also want to watch:
"The tournament saw some really good performances from our young players in the development squad, who have really enjoyed participating.
"It was a great end to 2019 for our academy, who played in numerous indoor games in various age groups."
Shahidul Alam Ratan, chief executive of Capital Kids Cricket, added: "It has been really encouraging to see the energy of all the teams involved in our maiden indoor league.
"I congratulate CricFitSport for coming runners-up. The young players showed great intent and saw them improve as the league progressed."