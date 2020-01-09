Search

Cricket: Harold Wood youngsters impress indoors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2020

Harold Wood's development squad face the camera

Harold Wood's development squad face the camera

Archant

Harold Wood's development squad, in conjunction with CricFitSport, took part in the inaugural under-13 Capital Kids Indoor League.

Six clubs from east London battled it out at the recently opened indoor facility at the prestigious Leyton County Ground.

And the squad played a total of seven games to the delight of club chairman Thomas Clarke.

"The tournament saw some really good performances from our young players in the development squad, who have really enjoyed participating.

"It was a great end to 2019 for our academy, who played in numerous indoor games in various age groups."

Shahidul Alam Ratan, chief executive of Capital Kids Cricket, added: "It has been really encouraging to see the energy of all the teams involved in our maiden indoor league.

"I congratulate CricFitSport for coming runners-up. The young players showed great intent and saw them improve as the league progressed."

