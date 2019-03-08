Search

Shenfield captain Smith remains confident

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 July 2019

Monty Panesar and Shenfield teammates look on from the boundary (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Monty Panesar and Shenfield teammates look on from the boundary (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith remains confident his side have what it takes to win the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One title despite slipping out of the promotion places, writes Jacob Ranson.

The third-place side travel to Monkhams Lane on Saturday as they face Woodford Wells on the back of suffering two consecutive defeats.

And experienced batsman Smith says his side is young and have plenty of potential to improve throughout the campaign.

The skipper is also hoping to have a huge boost with Monty Panesar and Alex Karkoski returning to the line-up for the clash.

"I'm confident. It's still not even at the halfway stage yet, we've got a lot more in the tank to improve on, so I'm not too disappointed in that aspect," Smith said.

"Our bowling could do with sharpening up a touch. We didn't have Monty or Karkoski again, and taking them two out is just like taking the front line out of Manchester City or Liverpool. It takes a fair bit away from us.

"As far as I'm aware they're both back this week, so that's pleasing for our team, and hopefully we can get back on track and go on a winning run again."

Former Hornchurch treble-winner Smith insists they are not doing too much wrong and that it is just simple things which have been costing his side in recent weeks.

"We're not doing a lot wrong at the moment, just a few basic things, one of them is when someone gets in they've got to go on and get a big score," he added.

"We can't keep getting to 30 or 40 then getting out, we need one or two batters to post big scores, when you do that you tend to win more than you lose.

"They're all in decent nick, there is no excuses not to, we all know what we've got to do, so hopefully we can rectify it this week."

Smith wants his side to take Wells seriously despite their seventh-place position in the league table as he feels everyone can beat anyone in this division.

"Division One mainly comes down to on the day," he said.

"Everyone has got a few decent cricketers, and if they play well on the day then everyone has got a chance of beating anyone."

