Harold Wood skipper Perrin hoping bowler Mehdi can inspire them

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 June 2019

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is hoping overseas bowler Sadaif Mehdi can start helping his side cruise to more victories in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Wood travel to Monkhams Lane on Saturday to face Woodford Wells as they look to make it back-to-back wins.

And skipper Perrin feels Mehdi is going to start shining after picking up six wickets in their 64-run win over Colchester last weekend.

"We've got a very strong batting line-up, but with Mehdi on board it's nice to have a real strike bowler at the top of the innings, who will hopefully blow away a few top orders and make my life a lot easier," said Perrin.

The former Hainault & Clayhall (now Frenford) bowler has already mustered up 10 wickets in just two fixtures since joining the club.

And Perrin added: "It's nice for him to get a few early wickets under his belt, it's only his second game for us, having arrived the week before.

"He's now fit, firing and ready to go."

Harold Wood recently progressed into the finals of the Essex League T20 and then picked up a win over Colchester in the league to move them up to fourth in the league table.

Perrin is now keen for his side to keep building momentum ahead of the 50-over matches which start on Saturday week (June 15).

"It was nice to get back on track with the T20 last weekend and we followed that up with the win over Colchester," he added.

"It's now about gaining a little more consistency and delivering those performances week in, week out.

"We know we can beat anybody on our day. We still have areas we need to improve, but if we can beat Woodford Wells we can take that into the one-day games."

Perrin did however admit Wells are a bit of an unknown, adding; "Only from having played against them in the last few years, I don't know a lot about their players, but we have a good record against them in the last three years since I joined the club.

"Hopefully we can continue that. It's a ground I like playing at, as it's a nice wicket to bat on."

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

