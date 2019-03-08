SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood promoted as Woodford Wells lose; Upminster survive as Gidea Park & Rommford go down

Hafiz Yawar Afzal of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood earned promotion to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division with a derby win over Gidea Park & Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shahbaz Butt of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Shahbaz Butt of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood finished behind champions Colchester as fellow hopefuls Woodford Wells lost at Shenfield, who had to settle for third place.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, defeat for Park saw them drop into the relegation places as Upminster claimed eight bonus points in their loss at Colchester to climb out of danger.

Wood captain Craig Perrin chose to bat after winning the toss but Hamzah Ikram fell earl to Jamal Francis.

Perrin (33) put on 85 with Hafiz Yawar Afzal, who hit 12 fours in his 75, and Shahbaz Khan (33) also made a start before falling to Aditya Kumar.

Richad Brabner made an unbeaten 26 as Wood closed on 224-8, with Umaad Sultan helping himself to 4-25.

And Park lost George Rogers early in reply to Sadaif Mehdi (2-28), who combined with Khan (2-26) to reduce the visitors to 33-4.

Park captain Francis held firm, but wickets continued to fall at the other end to Mohammed Hasan (3-30) and Taqi Abbas (3-30).

And once Francis was eighth man out for 51, with the total on 110, Park quickly succumbed to a 108-run defeat.

Wells chose to bat first at Shenfield but slumped to 96-7 as Charlie Haddon claimed 5-39.

You may also want to watch:

Jack Stead (23) and Hugo Blogg (26) were the only visiting batsmen to reach double figures, before Alex Gilbert (26) and Nabel Shaikh (44) contributed late on to lift the total to 163.

Tom Ballington (2-18) and Khail Muhammad (2-75) nabbed braces for Shenfield, who saw Ollie Eekers (52) put on 113 with Jack Kliber in reply.

Kliber hit two sixes and 12 fours in his run-a-ball 75 to take Shenfield to the brink, before Muhammad (39 not out) sealed their eight-wicket win.

Upminster were put into bat at Castle Park and lost Tom Daniels cheaply, with James Evans falling for 22 after a century a week earlier to leavee them 52-2.

Nabeel Aziz (37) put on 72 with Shahbaz Butt, who went on to score 123 off 125 balls after hitting four sixes and eight fours.

That helped Upminster close on 251-7 and claim eight batting points, but they could not avoid a 10-wicket defeat as Joe MacGregor (118 not out) and Julian Russell (129 not out) shared an unbroken 253 in reply.

But they had done just enough to ensure their survival at the expense of neighbours Gidea Park & Romford.

Hutton eased to a closing-day win over bottom club Southend, after dismissing them for just 130.

Captain Julian Whetstone (5-20) shone with the ball, before Vivian Paver clubbed 63 off 46 balls in reply, including three sixes and eight fours.

Joseph Parry, Alex Tredgett and Oliver Phillips also made double-figure scores as Hutton sealed a five-wicket win in 25 overs.

The other match in the division saw Loughton beat Fives & Heronians by five wickets after dismissing the home side for 152.