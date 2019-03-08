SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood earn win over Woodford Wells

Craig Perrin of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield thrash Fives; Gidea Park & Romford beat Upminster; Hutton lose at Colchester

Hugo Blogg of Woodford Wells (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Hugo Blogg of Woodford Wells (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood claimed an 86-run win over Woodford Wells after a century from captain Craig Perrin and all-round heroics from Sadair Mehdi.

Wells captain Mitchell Todd put the visitors into bat after winning the toss and saw George Ellis and Mustifa Kamal strike with the new ball to reduce them to 10-2.

But Wood skipper Perrin and Shahbaz Khan combined for a superb 187-run stand, with the latter hitting a six and eight fours in his 90 from 106 balls.

Alexander Gilbert ended the partnership, with Ellis getting rid of Hamzah Ikram cheaply.

Jack Potticary of Shenfield raises his bat to celebrate reaching fifty (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jack Potticary of Shenfield raises his bat to celebrate reaching fifty (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But Perrin went on to finish unbeaten on 109 from 157 balls, having hit 14 fours, and Mehdi clubbed an unbeaten 40 off just 19 deliveries, with three sixes and three fours, to see Wood to 272-4.

Mehdi made an early breakthrough in the Wells reply and Taqi Abbas got rid of the dangerous Todd (21), before Maruf Chowdhury dismissed Joe Johnson (30) and Jack Stead to make it 72-4.

Nabel Shaikh was next to fall to Abbas, while Ikram dismissed Hugo Blogg for 45 off just 36 balls, having hit eight fours, to make it 130-6.

Mehdi and Edward Smith claimed further wickets in quick succession to leave Wells 155-8 after 36 overs and hanging on for survival.

Monty Panesar and Shenfield teammates look on from the boundary (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Monty Panesar and Shenfield teammates look on from the boundary (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But Kamal fell for 37, having hit six fours, to Mehdi, who finished with 4-32 from his 12-over spell after dismissing last man Ellis with the Wells total on 186.

*Shenfield maintained their superb start to the season with a 217-run mauling of Fives & Heronians at The Paddock.

Put into bat by the home side, they piled up 305-5 declared in 49 overs as Chris Sains clubbed a 68-ball century.

Sains hit nine sixes and seven fours on his way to three figures in an 84-minute onslaught, after Jack Potticary (76) had smacked two sixes and six fours in a 28-ball half-century earlier in the innings.

Michael Pegram of Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Michael Pegram of Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Haris Mahmood (42) put on 82 for the third wicket with Potticary, before captain Roy Smith (45) shared a century stand with Sains from just 85 balls, eventually putting on 134 for the fifth wicket.

Abdul Ameer (2-67) nabbed a brace for Fives, who lost Pete Kilpatrick before a run had been scored in reply to Essex youngster Jack Plom (2-15).

Charlie Haddon (2-24) had success at the other end, before Monty Panesar (3-17) and Alex Karkoski (3-28) shared the remaining wickets as Fives were skittled for just 88 in 25 overs.

*Gidea Park & Romford got the better of Upminster by 59 runs in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One derby.

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ollie Peck put Park into bat and saw John Curtis strike early with the new ball to dismiss Umar Ayub.

Ubaid Kiani added 52 with George Rogers, before falling to James Aggio-Brewe (2-40), who also dismissed Park skipper Jamal Francis cheaply.

Rogers fell to Peck (2-32) after hitting two sixes and six fours in his 67 off 79 balls and the Upminster captain also dismissed Sam Hewitt for a fourth-ball duck to leave the visitors 105-5.

Aditya Kumar celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Aditya Kumar celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

But Umaad Sultan and Michael Pegram joined forces in an unbroken century stand to frustrate the home attack and restore hope for Park.

Sultan struck two sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 55 off 77 balls, while Pegram cleared the rope once and hit seven fours in his 58 off 84 balls to see Park to 217-5.

Francis dismissed Farid Butt cheaply in reply, but Louis Pickering smacked two sixes and eight fours in his 55 from 51 balls in an 86-run stand with Kiran Kullar.

Sadiqullah Kamal ended Pickering's attack and dismissed Shahbaz Butt two balls later, before Kullar (27) and Terry Wyatt fell from successive balls to Aditya Kumar.

Kamal accounted for Ollie Heazel to make it 101-6, meaning five wickets had fallen for just five runs, but Tom Daniels and Aggio-Brewe then dug in for the seventh wicket.

Kamal (4-29) ended their resistance when dismissing Daniels and Sultan (2-41) sent Curtis and Nick Ison packing in the space of four balls to leave the hosts 139-9.

Last man Peck hit a six and three fours in a late act of defiance, but Aggio-Brewe (24) fell to Kumar (3-17) as Park sealed victory with three overs remaining and left Upminster beaten for a fourth time this season and stuck at the bottom of the table.

*Hutton slipped to a 19-run defeat against Colchester in a low-scoring contest at Castle Park.

After putting the home side into bat, Hutton saw Jonathan Mowll make the breakthrough after replacing Tom Patterson with the score on 35.

Stephen Heywood then claimed three wickets in quick succession at the other end to reduce Colchester to 52-4, with Mowll (2-39) and Heywood (4-28) having more success to make it 84-6.

Darren Eckford and Simon Fernandes showed some defiance during a 36-run stand for the seventh wicket, which proved Colchester's best partnership, before Vivian Paver and Connor Whetstone claimed wickets to hold them to 138-9 from 41 overs.

Hutton lost Bhajandip Singh Purewal to a third-back duck in reply, but Paver (27) and Joseph Parry shared 44 for the second wicket.

Parry saw captain Julian Whetstone and Alex Tredgett fall cheaply as the visitors slipped to 68-4, before succumbing himself for 28 off 57 balls.

Cameron Tredgett followed without scoring, becoming a fifth victim for Harry McBrearty as Hutton slumped to 79-6.

Adam Holdgate took Hutton into three figures alongside Heywood, but then fell to Jacques Sharam and was followed back to the pavilion by Connor Whetstone moments later.

That left Hutton 102-8, but Patterson hit three quick boundaries, before falling to Darren Eckford, who dismissed last man Mowll next ball to wrap up victory.