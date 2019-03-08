Cricket: Harold Wood host youth team from ICC Academy in Dubai

Harold Wood hosted a youth team from the ICC Academy in Dubai this week.

The touring side scored 199-4 from 25 overs on Monday, with Wood coming up just short on 197-4 after a maiden ton from Brad Taylor.

Chairman Tom Clarke said: "The Academy have been a joy to host and it has been great to have them over for the week.

"They have some talented cricketers led by some superb coaches. We hope to see them again in the future."

The club host their cricket week and beer festival next week, with a Disability Day including Harold Wood Warriors on Tuesday followed by a game against Old Victorians and hosting the Ravi Ashwin Academy on Wednesday.

East Herts Cavaliers visit on Thursday, before the annual 'Ashes' match against Hornchurch Athletic on Friday.

There will be music on Thursday and Friday evenings as well and spectators are welcome.