Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Harold Wood host youth team from ICC Academy in Dubai

PUBLISHED: 11:30 03 August 2019

Harold Wood hosted a youth team from the ICC Academy in Dubai this week

Harold Wood hosted a youth team from the ICC Academy in Dubai this week

Archant

Harold Wood hosted a youth team from the ICC Academy in Dubai this week.

The touring side scored 199-4 from 25 overs on Monday, with Wood coming up just short on 197-4 after a maiden ton from Brad Taylor.

Chairman Tom Clarke said: "The Academy have been a joy to host and it has been great to have them over for the week.

You may also want to watch:

"They have some talented cricketers led by some superb coaches. We hope to see them again in the future."

The club host their cricket week and beer festival next week, with a Disability Day including Harold Wood Warriors on Tuesday followed by a game against Old Victorians and hosting the Ravi Ashwin Academy on Wednesday.

East Herts Cavaliers visit on Thursday, before the annual 'Ashes' match against Hornchurch Athletic on Friday.

There will be music on Thursday and Friday evenings as well and spectators are welcome.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Upminster girls take festival title at Hutton

Upminster's under-11 girls celebrate at Hutton (pic UCC)

Cricket: Harold Wood host youth team from ICC Academy in Dubai

Harold Wood hosted a youth team from the ICC Academy in Dubai this week

Killerwhales youngsters get chance to shine during first annual Sunrise Gala at club

Killerwhales youngsters face the camera at their first annual Sunrise Gala

Four Nations: England 2 Spain 4

Sam Ward in action for England (pic England Hockey)

Romford manager Martin is relishing pre-season end as problems continue to mount

Romford score their second goal during Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists