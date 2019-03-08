Essex League Cup: Harold Wood see off Upminster, neighbours bow out

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood came out on top in their Essex League Cup first-round derby with Upminster, but Gidea Park & Romford and Ardleigh Green & Havering both bowed out of the competition.

Louis Pickering of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Louis Pickering of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood were put into bat by visiting captain Ollie Peck and saw Louis Pickering remove openers Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Frankie Jacobs to leave them 25-2.

Shahbaz Khan (38) put on 97 with captain Craig Perrin, who hit a six and five fours in his 50, but both then fell in quick succession to Shafiq Rahman (2-29).

Hamzah Ikram clubbed 48 off 27 balls, with four sixes and three fours, before also falling to Pickering (3-46) and Nicky Ison (2-41) nabbed a brace to leave Wood 211-8.

Taqi Abbas hit an unbeaten 47 off 33 balls, with three sixes and three fours, to lift the home side's total to 276-8 alongside Muhammad Khan and it proved more than enough.

Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Shahbaz Butt (33) top scored as Upminster were dismissed for 148, with Abbas (3-25) and Afzal (3-17) sharing the bowling honours for Wood.

Gidea Park & Romford saw hosts Oakfield Parkonians reach 230-8 from their 50 overs, with captain Jamal Francis (3-23) the pick of the attack.

And the visitors suffered an early collapse in reply, before Harry Phillips (62) offered some resistance as they were shot out for 120 in 30 overs.

Green were also found wanting in their run chase at Wickford, after seeing the home side pile up a challenging 346-4.

Shawn Harvey struck with the new ball and Chris Cook also had success to make it 70-2, before Anthony McKenna and Dean Etchells put on 239 for the third Wickford wicket.

Tom Hine eventually got rid of Etchells for 144, off 128 balls, and captain Lloyd Edwards also struck, but McKenna finished unbeaten on 106 as Green suffered in the field.

The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals in reply to find themselves 101-6, before skipper Edwards put on 76 with Harvey (25).

Edwards hit three sixes and 14 fours in his 86 of just 68 balls but it proved little consolation as his side were dismissed for 183 in the 42nd over.