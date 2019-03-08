Essex League Cup: Westfield sets up Hornchurch win

Brentwood and Billericay also progress, but Shenfield bow out

Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup holders Hornchurch secured their progress from the second round with a rain-affected win at Division Three Goresbrook, after some batting fireworks from Mervyn Westfield.

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon chose to bat after winning the toss and saw openers Jamie Sorrell and Ronnie Saunders bring up a half-century stand from just 55 balls for the reigning Premier Division champions.

Saunders reached his own fifty off just 35 deliveries, hitting three sixes and six fours, but then fell to Billy Smith with the total on 71.

Sorrell succumbed to Smith soon after and Toby Maund took the scalp of Paul Murray as the visitors slipped to 94-3.

But Gordon and former Essex all-rounder Westfield then joined forces and moved the total to 129-3 at drinks.

And, after a brief rain delay that saw the match reduced to 41 overs per side, the fourth-wicket pair took their stand to 168 before Gordon fell for 62, having hit two sixes and seven fours in a 60-ball knock.

Westfield went on to smash 116 off 68 deliveries, including eight sixes and 10 fours before finally falling to Shane Barwick as Hornchurch closed on 305-6 after three rain delays.

Smith (2-30) and Jordan Calverley (2-72) nabbed braces for shellshocked Brook, who faced a mountainous task in reply of a revised DLS target of 323 off 41 overs.

And Mehad Khan had early success with the ball in the home side's reply, with newcomer Gayan Sirisoma striking in his two-over spell.

Barwick put on 53 for the third wicket with opener Kurt Whisker, who was unbeaten on 44 when rain interrupted play again with the total on 97-3, which left Hornchurch winners on run rate, with the latest revised target being 149.

Premier Division Brentwood got the better of Division One rivals Harold Wood as ball dominated bat in a low-scoring contest.

Wood captain Craig Perrin chose to bat first after winning the toss but saw Frankie Jacobs fall cheaply to Ash Casey and followed him back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Nick Winter.

Shahbaz Khan was a second victim for Winter (2-23), as Wood slipped to 46-3, before Charlie Griffths and Ian Belchamber worked their way through the rest of the card.

Hafiz Yawar Afzal (22) top scored for Wood as they were skittled for 90 in 29 overs, with Griffiths (4-11) and Belchamber (3-13) doing most of the damage.

Brentwood openers Will Buttleman and Guy Balmford (28) put on 38, before Khan (2-21) dismissed both in quick succession and then took a catch off the bowling of Ed Smith to get rid of Jack Hebron for a duck.

That left the visitors 46-3 and Taqi Abbas sent Richard Horswill back for a single with the total on 60, before James Redwood (26) took Brentwood to the brink of a five-wicket win.

Redwood fell to Smith (2-23), but Tom Oakley (20 not out) sealed victory in the 27th over.

Billericay booked their place in the next round with a 91-run win over Orsett.

Put into bat by the visitors, they lost Andy Smith and Darren Ironside cheaply, before captain Lee Knight was joined by Josh Rymell in a 132-run stand.

Rymell hit a six and 11 fours in his 82 off 82 balls and Mark Harmer weighed in with a quick 24 off 19, as Knight finished unbeaten on 100 as his side closed on 279-5.

Orsett were set a revised target of 259 from 43 overs but after a 63-run opening stand succumbed to Ironside (3-32) and Robert Rayner (3-35) and came up short on 168-8.

Shenfield slipped to a 46-run defeat at Hadleigh in a rain-affected tie reduced to 40 overs.

Rob Petchey (2-53) nabbed a brace as the home side reached 218-5, after an 88-run stand for the third wicket between Antonio Greenidge (50) and Sam Handley (46).

Jack Kliber (22) and Haris Mahmood (28) put on 45 for the second Shenfield wicket in reply, but four wickets then fell for just 14 runs.

And although Tom Ballington (23), captain Roy Smith (22) and Khail Muhammad (28) all made starts, Shenfield were all out for 172 in the 36th over.