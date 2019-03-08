Search

It's great to get hands on silverware at last says Brentwood captain West

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 October 2019

Brentwood players celebrate the club's successes during the 2019 Essex League season (pic Lee Power)

Brentwood players celebrate the club's successes during the 2019 Essex League season (pic Lee Power)

Brentwood captain Aaron West admitted it felt good to get their hands on the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division and League Cup trophies at the annual dinner in Shenfield, writes Lee Power.

West led the Old County Ground club to the double and received the silverware from Essex's Ronnie Irani last Friday evening.

He said: "We had to wait eight years to get that trophy so it's a great feeling. A few of us have been working hard towards that trophy so to finally get hold of it is great.

"I think we've had to wait six years for a trophy of any kind. It's the first time we've won the league cup in our history."

Brentwood beat Hornchurch in the cup final and held off the challenge of Wanstead to be crowned league champions and West added: "It's tough to pick one highlight, but beating Wanstead home and away and Hornchurch home and away, who are obviously big rivals. Wanstead we always see as the main threat, Hornchurch were the holders, so to beat both home and away was a cracking achievement."

Australian bowler Nick Winter was a big part of their success, taking a league best 59 wickets.

And although West admitted he was key, he paid tribute to the squad as a whole, adding: "Nick did make a big difference, he stepped up and took seven-fers and eight-fers and was excellent.

"We had four players make 500 league runs, Ian Belchamer took 50 wickets for the season, Charlie Griffiths was leading wicket taker in the league last season, so it was a great team performance."

As for their aims in 2020, West said: "Looking at the trophy, Wanstead were the last team to defend it six years ago so it's a bit of a challenge. That's what we've got to aim for.

"Every year we set our stall out to try and win the league. It hasn't happened for a while but we've been close, but we'll be gunning to try and retain that trophy.

"Jon Walford has probably been our most successful captain in the history of the club. He's got three Premier Leagues so to get one as captain is nice. Hopefully I can get a couple more and join him."

