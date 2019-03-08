Search

Brentwood's West wants to regain top spot at Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 July 2019

Brentwood captain Aaron West is eager to restore their place at the summit of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division in a top-of-the-table clash this weekend.

The Old County Ground outfit will travel away to Overton Drive on Saturday to face current leaders Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

And skipper West insists everyone has been looking forward to this clash since the fixtures were revealed for the 2019 season.

"This is the game everyone looks forward to when the fixtures come out," West said.

"We've got a great opportunity to win and go back to the top of the league table, things are in our own hands, but I'm sure Wanstead will be full of confidence.

"They probably go into the clash as slight favourites being top and it being a home game for them."

Brentwood head into the clash on the back of a five-wicket defeat to Chingford but long-serving captain West says that loss will count for nothing.

"Everyone is disappointed from last week, but having the opportunity to play Wanstead, and if we win we can go back to the top so you can't ask for any more than that," he added.

Former Essex 2nd XI batsman West is also confident it will be a highly-competitive contest if the last few season's meetings are anything to go by.

"You've seen over the years both teams have got great players," he said.

"We're hoping our big players stand up and perform on the day, and I'm confident we can do that."

The club did however learn of former player Sam Pountney passing away at the weekend.

Many of the current players are mourning the death of the former league champion and West says they want to win at Wanstead for Pountney.

"We heard the news on Sunday and it's been pretty devastating for a few of our boys,"

"Sam stopped playing in about 2010/11 for Brentwood, but still a few of our players played with him in that side, so it has hit the club quite hard.

"It must be awful for his family and friends, but we'll pay our respects and wear black armbands this weekend, and hopefully we can get a victory for him."

