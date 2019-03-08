Walthamstow defeat was tough to take says Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green and Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards watching his side fall 19 runs short to Walthamstow was tough to take.

It was a third consecutive defeat for Ardleigh Green meaning they slipped down sixth in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three table.

But the skipper remains confident in his side and believes they can claw their way back up the league table.

"It was really tough to take, we felt a win last week would have set us up going into a tough run of games against the league leaders, unfortunately that wasn't the case," Edwards said,

"We have lost a couple on the bounce now and that has seen us plummet down the table.

"However if it's that easy to drop a few places then it's easy enough to pick up a couple of wins and get right back up in the mix again."

Walthamstow reached a total of 219-9 and Edwards praised his side's bowling efforts but gave their opponents the credit they deserve.

"We felt we bowled really well, they had a slow start Randell Thomas bowling really well, it was a few loose overs in the middle that got them going.

"I will say they batted well throughout the innings, they had steady run scorers, and they didn't try and hit the big boundaries just taking singles here and there.

"That's what got them to above 200 and credit has to go to Walthamstow for that recognising that that was all that was required and hopefully our team watching that will pick up on it too for the future."

The skipper heaped praise on bowler Sam Brooks for picking up four wickets.

"Sam bowled really well on a pitch that wasn't turning much he bowled good lengths to make the batsmen think, when the batsmen tried to up the run rate that's where he took his wickets and worked our great for him."

In reply, they were bowled out for 200, despite feeling confident of chasing down the score.

"We thought we were capable of chasing that total, unfortunately it didn't work out that way.

"Jon Bayfield and Adam Thain got us off to a very good start which we should have capitalised on.

"Unfortunately in the middle order we all got starts and got out cheaply meaning partnerships were hard to get going.

"Sam Brooks, although he took four wickets actually nearly saw us home with the bat as well - his efforts with the bat definitely deserve a mention also."