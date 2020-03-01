Villiers helps England to win over West Indies on T20 World Cup debut

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground. PA Wire/PA Images

Former Shenfield High pupil Mady Villiers helped England qualify for the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a 46-run victory over West Indies in Sydney.

Villiers made her debut in the competition, after missing earlier group matches against South Africa, Thailand and Pakistan.

And she took a superb caught and bowled chance in her very first over, as West Indies came up well short in reply to England's 143-5.

Nat Sciver hit her third half-century of the tournament, after Tammy Beaumont was moved up the order to open instead of Amy Jones and was trapped lbw by the fourth ball of the innings from Shakera Selman for a duck.

Danni Wyatt and Sciver responded to that setback t oreach 39-1 at the end of the six-over powerplay and Wyatt had made 29 from 27 balls when Selman took a brilliant catch diving forward at long-off off Anisa Mohammed.

West Indies were producing a disciplined bowling performance, but Sciver and Heather Knight were beginning to accelerate when disaster struck.

Knight attempted to take a quick single, but she did not dive into the crease and was left stranded by Selman's direct hit from mid-wicket.

Fran Wilson quickly holed out to Hayley Matthews for three and England were in need of a fast finish at 97-4 in the 16th over.

Sciver provided late impetus, although she was almost brilliantly caught for 49 by the diving Matthews at mid-wicket off Taylor.

The Taylor-Matthews combination did eventually account for Sciver, whose 57 from 56 balls was her eighth T20 half-century.

But Jones (23 not out) and Katherine Brunt (10 not out) steered England to the best score of the competition at the Sydney Showground.

West Indies' reply was soon in trouble as Deandra Dottin swept Ecclestone to Sciver at mid-wicket and went for nine.

Matthews and Stefanie Taylor patiently built the innings before the game's turning point arrived at the end of the eighth over.

Captain Taylor, who had made 15 from 18 balls, appeared to pull a groin muscle seeking a quick run and was taken from the field on a medical buggy.

That sparked a batting collapse as the West Indies lost three wickets without scoring in the space of 13 balls.

Matthews miscued a wild heave and was bowled by Sarah Glenn before Villiers took a brilliant return catch to remove Shemaine Campbelle.

Chedean Nation then edged a skidding delivery from Glenn and Jones took a smart catch behind the stumps.

West Indies suffered another injury as Britney Cooper rolled her ankle and batted on in discomfort before Lee-Ann Kirby was dropped on 11 and 13.

But Sciver held a looping top edge as Kirby went for 20 to become Anya Shrubsole's first victim with the score on 68.

The procession of wickets continued as Cooper was stumped off Sophie Ecclestone and Afy Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne were run out.

Ecclestone bowled Mohamed with a beauty to clinch victory and finish with figures of 3-7 from 3.1 overs, while 2-16 from her four overs.

Captain Knight told Sky Sports: "We knew it was going to be a slow wicket but we've played on a lot recently, having been in Malaysia.

"We knew we had to play clever and keep it simple. We ran really well, I thought we did that brilliantly."

Explaining Jones' move down the order, Knight added: "Amy's had a few low scores and we felt we wanted to change something. She's still very important for us but it didn't come off for Tammy.

"We'll have to sit down and have a look at our best line-up for the semi-final.

"We've been playing good one-day cricket from the second game so hopefully we can carry it forward."