Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers enjoys successful England debut with a double

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground. PA Wire/PA Images

Former Shenfield High School pupil Mady Villiers made a superb debut for England Women as they beat Australia in an Ashes T20 international at Bristol on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old off-spinner claimed the scalp of opener Alyssa Healy and then had Ashleigh Gardner stumped by Amy Jones first ball in the same over.

And Villiers ended a four-over spell with commendable figures of 2-20 to help England claim a 17-run as some consolation, having already seen the tourists claim the Ashes.

Shenfield head of PE Garry Sapsford said: "We are so proud of Mady and what she has already achieved in cricket.

"Since she first picked up a bat when in year seven at Shenfield it was clear that she had such exciting potential.

"Mady scored her first century as a 13-year-old in an Essex Schools' Cup semi-final and when she was 15 she took four wickets in our first XI when we beat a strong Eastbourne College.

"We hope that such an impressive debut will provide Mady with many more opportunities for England in the future. She is certainly an exciting talent and a wonderful young lady who we are so proud of."

England went into the match trailing 12-2 in the points-based series and made 139-5 after being put into bat.

Tammy Beaumont fell cheaply, but Danni Wyatt scored 20 off 19 balls before captain Heather Knight was run out for 23 and Nat Sciver was caught off a top edge at third man for five.

Lauren Winfield hit a rapid 26 and put on 43 in the last four overswith Katherine Brunt, who was unbeaten on 25.

Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone struck in quick succession to leave Australia 27-2, before Villiers struck twice in the space of five balls in the 10th over to make it 45-4.

Ellyse Perry held firm at the other end, but was left unbeaten on 60 from 50 balls after Brunt (3-21) and Ecclestone (3-22) shared four more wickets as Australia came up short on 122-8.

Proud mum Sharon Villiers said: "Our family and friends are so very proud of what Mady has achieved so far. It was an unforgettable day for all of us.

"Going into the England changing room after the game and chatting with Mark Robinson and Nat Sciver about Mady's performance and seeing her receive her England cap are moments we will treasure."

Villiers received her call-up to make her senior debut after scoring an unbeaten half-century for the England Academy in a warm-up match ahead of the Ashes Test at Marlborough.

Arriving at the crease with England 89-8, she hit 50 off 112 balls, including seven fours.