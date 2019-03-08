Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers enjoys successful England debut with a double

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 August 2019

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground.

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground.

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Shenfield High School pupil Mady Villiers made a superb debut for England Women as they beat Australia in an Ashes T20 international at Bristol on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old off-spinner claimed the scalp of opener Alyssa Healy and then had Ashleigh Gardner stumped by Amy Jones first ball in the same over.

And Villiers ended a four-over spell with commendable figures of 2-20 to help England claim a 17-run as some consolation, having already seen the tourists claim the Ashes.

Shenfield head of PE Garry Sapsford said: "We are so proud of Mady and what she has already achieved in cricket.

"Since she first picked up a bat when in year seven at Shenfield it was clear that she had such exciting potential.

"Mady scored her first century as a 13-year-old in an Essex Schools' Cup semi-final and when she was 15 she took four wickets in our first XI when we beat a strong Eastbourne College.

"We hope that such an impressive debut will provide Mady with many more opportunities for England in the future. She is certainly an exciting talent and a wonderful young lady who we are so proud of."

You may also want to watch:

England went into the match trailing 12-2 in the points-based series and made 139-5 after being put into bat.

Tammy Beaumont fell cheaply, but Danni Wyatt scored 20 off 19 balls before captain Heather Knight was run out for 23 and Nat Sciver was caught off a top edge at third man for five.

Lauren Winfield hit a rapid 26 and put on 43 in the last four overswith Katherine Brunt, who was unbeaten on 25.

Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone struck in quick succession to leave Australia 27-2, before Villiers struck twice in the space of five balls in the 10th over to make it 45-4.

Ellyse Perry held firm at the other end, but was left unbeaten on 60 from 50 balls after Brunt (3-21) and Ecclestone (3-22) shared four more wickets as Australia came up short on 122-8.

Proud mum Sharon Villiers said: "Our family and friends are so very proud of what Mady has achieved so far. It was an unforgettable day for all of us.

"Going into the England changing room after the game and chatting with Mark Robinson and Nat Sciver about Mady's performance and seeing her receive her England cap are moments we will treasure."

Villiers received her call-up to make her senior debut after scoring an unbeaten half-century for the England Academy in a warm-up match ahead of the Ashes Test at Marlborough.

Arriving at the crease with England 89-8, she hit 50 off 112 balls, including seven fours.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster braced for crucial fixture with Southend

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers enjoys successful England debut with a double

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground.

Cricket: Essex left in a spin by Hampshire duo

Liam Dawson of Hampshire is congratulated on having taken the catch of Cameron Delport during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Campaigers issue postcards against airport’s proposal for weekend flights

Hacan East campaigner Alan Haughton and London Assembly Member Caroline Russell at the launch of the 'back the ban' postcard campaign. Picture: Hacan East

Daggers boss Taylor insists Woking will be confident

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Bernardo Rosa of West Ham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists