Cricket: Upminster win regional Natwest OSCA for Windmill Whack

Root 66ers at this year's Windmill Whack finals day (pic Upminster CC) Archant

Upminster have won a regional Natwest OSCA award for pro-active leadership in cricket.

Upminster's Ollie Peck (pic Upminster CC) Upminster's Ollie Peck (pic Upminster CC)

Chairman Ollie Peck received the award during the lunch interval at Essex's match with Surrey in recognition of the club's hugely popular Windmill Whack event, which began in 2016.

A brainchild of Peck, the intra-club T20 competition has been greatly received by members and guests who have taken part over the past four summers.

This year's final saw the Kushoom Bugh Tigers beat Apple Finance Firebirds in a thrilling contest and the club has now gone forward to the National Finals of the Natwest OSCAs, with the winners announced at Lord's in October.

Club spokesman Paul Middlemiss said: "Many thanks must go to our Windmill Whack franchise sponsors, who held to ensure the event takes place - Hunter and Co Ltd, Kushoom Bugh restaurant, Apple Finance, Govani Chemists and Healthy Roots."