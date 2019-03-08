Search

Cricket: Upminster win regional Natwest OSCA for Windmill Whack

PUBLISHED: 11:04 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 19 September 2019

Root 66ers at this year's Windmill Whack finals day (pic Upminster CC)

Root 66ers at this year's Windmill Whack finals day (pic Upminster CC)

Archant

Upminster have won a regional Natwest OSCA award for pro-active leadership in cricket.

Upminster's Ollie Peck (pic Upminster CC)Upminster's Ollie Peck (pic Upminster CC)

Chairman Ollie Peck received the award during the lunch interval at Essex's match with Surrey in recognition of the club's hugely popular Windmill Whack event, which began in 2016.

A brainchild of Peck, the intra-club T20 competition has been greatly received by members and guests who have taken part over the past four summers.

This year's final saw the Kushoom Bugh Tigers beat Apple Finance Firebirds in a thrilling contest and the club has now gone forward to the National Finals of the Natwest OSCAs, with the winners announced at Lord's in October.

Club spokesman Paul Middlemiss said: "Many thanks must go to our Windmill Whack franchise sponsors, who held to ensure the event takes place - Hunter and Co Ltd, Kushoom Bugh restaurant, Apple Finance, Govani Chemists and Healthy Roots."

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight.

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

