Shenfield skipper Smith pleased with strong showing at Upminster

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 May 2019

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber as his team clinch victory during Upminster (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith pleased with strong showing as they picked up second consecutive win at Upminster.

Monty Panesar of Shenfield against Upminster (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Monty Panesar of Shenfield against Upminster (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The experienced-batsman put Upminster into bat after winning the toss and saw Charlie Haddon and Jack Plom strike with the new ball to reduce the hosts to 11-2.

James Evans (36) put on 66 with Shahbaz Butt (34), but both fell with the score on 77, to Monty Panesar and Alex Karkoski respectively.

Karkoski (3-30) struck twice more to leave Upminster 92-6, before former England Test spinner Panesar claimed the last four wickets to fall to finish with 5-39.

"It was a very pleasing, strong performance by us, with the ball with a couple of their guys came out and played a few shots but we managed to tie them down and get them out.

"We were pushed a bit of Saturday and it was good to see a response of pulling it back and bowling them out like we did."

He went on to heap praise on Jack Karkoski and former England star Monty Panesar for their impact on the match.

"Karkoski is a very good player, I think he's got a lot to improve into a really good player, he's got a lot of skills with the ball, bowls nippy medium and moves it about.

"He's what pulled us back into the game to be fair, managed to get Shabaz Butt out, which turned it around for us.

"Monty cleaned up at the other end."

In reply, Louis Pickering (2-29) removed Ollie Ekers and Ryan Plom cheaply in reply, but Jack Kliber (57 not out) and Jack Potticary (54 not out) put on an unbroken 94-run stand to secure an eight-wicket win inside 25 overs.

"They both batted extremely well, positive when they needed to be."

"Potticary rode his luck a little bit at the start, but once it settled down, he just looked class and so did Jack Kliber.

"It shows the strength and depth we have in our batting this year."

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Police helicopter called to Hornchurch overnight after injured man spotted on roof evades officers

Police helicopter (Pic credit: @NPASLONDON)

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

