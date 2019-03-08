Shenfield captain Smith looking forward to facing familar faces

Monty Panesar bowling for Hornchurch at Shenfield (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is looking forward to coming up against some old mates when they take on Upminster this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Smith and his side will travel to Upminster Park on Saturday looking to build on their season-opening victory in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

But the experienced batsman knows their opponents will be determined to bounce back after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Woodford Wells.

"They've got a few old faces we know, my old mate Terry Wyatt is still there, Shahbaz Butt is a good player," said Smith.

"They've got a few good youngsters there and they've got the old boy Ollie Peck, now skipper, he's an old mate of mine, so I look forward to seeing him and having a drink after the game.

"Hopefully it will be a good game and we can get another win."

Smith, who used to play for their Upminster's rivals Hornchurch, is looking forward to returning to a ground where he has not played for a number of years, adding: "It's always a nice place to go to Upminster, nice club, nice people and you always get a good game there.

"I see they didn't play particularly well on Saturday, but it's another week, and anything can happen. We'll be looking to produce a similar performance from last weekend, if not a little bit better and another win."

Shenfield hope to be at full strength for the clash as they look to get their promotion bid off to a flying start with back-to-back wins in the league.

"If anything we'll be strengthened with the return of Ollie Ekers in opening the batting," said Smith.

His side started the campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Harold Wood, who are expected to be up towards the top of the table come the end of the season.

"Harold Wood looked a decent side to be fair, they've got some good players, and certainly will win more than they lose this year," said Smith.

"We fielded well together and put in a good performance."

The Chelmsford Road club were also due to face Cockfosters in the The Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy 2019 on Sunday.

But their opponents conceded meaning Shenfield advance into the second round of the competition.