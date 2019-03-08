Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shenfield captain Smith looking forward to facing familar faces

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 May 2019

Monty Panesar bowling for Hornchurch at Shenfield (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Monty Panesar bowling for Hornchurch at Shenfield (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is looking forward to coming up against some old mates when they take on Upminster this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Smith and his side will travel to Upminster Park on Saturday looking to build on their season-opening victory in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

But the experienced batsman knows their opponents will be determined to bounce back after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Woodford Wells.

"They've got a few old faces we know, my old mate Terry Wyatt is still there, Shahbaz Butt is a good player," said Smith.

"They've got a few good youngsters there and they've got the old boy Ollie Peck, now skipper, he's an old mate of mine, so I look forward to seeing him and having a drink after the game.

"Hopefully it will be a good game and we can get another win."

Smith, who used to play for their Upminster's rivals Hornchurch, is looking forward to returning to a ground where he has not played for a number of years, adding: "It's always a nice place to go to Upminster, nice club, nice people and you always get a good game there.

You may also want to watch:

"I see they didn't play particularly well on Saturday, but it's another week, and anything can happen. We'll be looking to produce a similar performance from last weekend, if not a little bit better and another win."

Shenfield hope to be at full strength for the clash as they look to get their promotion bid off to a flying start with back-to-back wins in the league.

"If anything we'll be strengthened with the return of Ollie Ekers in opening the batting," said Smith.

His side started the campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Harold Wood, who are expected to be up towards the top of the table come the end of the season.

"Harold Wood looked a decent side to be fair, they've got some good players, and certainly will win more than they lose this year," said Smith.

"We fielded well together and put in a good performance."

The Chelmsford Road club were also due to face Cockfosters in the The Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy 2019 on Sunday.

But their opponents conceded meaning Shenfield advance into the second round of the competition.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Council appoints new mayor of Havering

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Council appoints new mayor of Havering

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shenfield captain Smith looking forward to facing familar faces

Monty Panesar bowling for Hornchurch at Shenfield (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

FIH Pro League: Defroand hoping to help GB to home success

Great Britain's Emily Defroand in action during the FIH Pro Leagu at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harold Wood skipper Perrin hoping for better weather as they prepare to host Hutton

F Jacobs of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Hornchurch announce pre-season fixtures including Orient clash

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Hornchurch Athletic hold nerve for win

Hornchurch Athletic claim the seventh Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Hylands Park on 4th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists