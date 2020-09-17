Upminster under-9s crowned Don Coates Trophy champions

Upminster under-9s won the Don Coates Trophy (Pic: Paul Middlemiss) Archant

Upminster under-9s squad rounded off a memorable season for the club’s colts section with a 14 run victory over Ilford to claim the Don Coates Trophy.

Upminster won the toss and chose to bowl first, and despite giving away more extras than they would normally expect to, they kept the Ilford batsmen in check by regularly picking up wickets.

Ilford’s last pair looked like they may be moving towards a big total but a late wicket for captain Lewis Munn meant the visitors finished on a net total of 255.

George Sheridan and Dylan Narbheram got the Upminster reply off to an excellent start as they put on 29 without losing any wickets to give Upminster control, before Ethan Johnson and Max Warren continued the good work.

Joshua O’Sullivan and Finley Tolan then saw off some high quality Ilford bowling, leaving last pair Dylan Brooks and Munn to come to the crease with Upminster just eight runs behind.

One wicket was lost but Upminster soon secured the win as Brooks struck a maximum over square leg.

Upminster received the trophy and were then joined by the rest of their 43-strong squad to join in the celebrations, before later receiving their medals from Essex star Aaron Beard.