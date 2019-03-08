Cricket: Upminster under-16s into Matchplay semi-finals

Ellis Pickering scored 76 runs for Upminster under-16s in their Essex Matchplay win over Chelmsford and took two wickets and three catches (pic Upminster CC) Archant

Upminster under-16s reached the semi-finals of the Essex Matchplay competition for the first time in over a decade with victory over Chelmsford.

And they will bid to reach the final when they take on Saffron Walden at Hutton in the last four on Wednesday (12pm).

Harvey Daniels and Ellis Pickering shared a century stand for the first wicket, before Chelmsford hit back to take six wickets in quick succession.

Some good running from the lower order and lusting hitting lifted the Upminster total to 186, but Chelmsford made a confident start in reply after Daniels picked up an injury in his first over.

Matthew Bright, Pickering, George King and Harry Bradford produced tight spells, though, and Chelmsford were dismissed for 165 as Upminster progressed.

There was disappointment for the under-11s, however, as they lost in the Haydn Davies Trophy quarter-finals to Woodford Green.

Upminster were up against it from the start after they lost four wickets in four balls in the very first over.

They managed to rebuild their innings to reach 50, but Green raced to their target for the loss of just one wicket in reply.