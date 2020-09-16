Upminster suffer heartbreaking defeat on the final day

Six runs for L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was a thrilling end to the league season on Saturday afternoon, but ultimately a frustrating one for Upminster as they missed out on the Ten Doeschate Division title in heartbreaking fashion at Chelmer Park.

There was however jubilation for the 2nd XI who claimed the Prichard Division crown after a somewhat nervy win over AGHAB at Upminster Park.

At Chelmer Park Upminster won the toss and chose to bat first, but were soon in trouble against a well drilled Chelmsford 2s attack.

Harry Jenkins and Louis Pickering did their best to stem the tide, but Upminster found themselves 71-7, before 14-year-old Callum Berry (32*) was joined by veteran John Curtis (30) and they fought to get their side back into the game.

Their excellent partnership of 53 was followed up by a last wicket partnership of 20 between Berry and Billy Wright as Upminster scrambled their way to a competitive 152.

Those two batting points meant that Upminster would win the title with a victory or by claiming nine Chelmsford wickets and Curtis removed both of the home openers to help put Upminster on top.

The visitors kept chipping away and looked to be closing in on the title as Chelmsford slid to 66-6 and then 126-8.

With the run rate also climbing Chelmsford were left needing 15 from the last over but James Liddiard found the boundary with the final three balls of the season to take his side to a memorable win.

The 2nd XI just about held their nerve to take the Prichard Division championship after a hard fought win over Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower.

Nicky Ison’s men have dominated the majority of their games this season but lost two early wickets against a determined AGHAB attack.

Adam Quested (44) and the experienced Shaffiq Rahman (53) led the recovery but a further cluster of wickets left the home side in trouble at 129-7.

Terry Wyatt made an unbeaten 47 against his former club and Tolan made 21 as the title chasers climbed to 195-9.

AGHAB didn’t let Upminster have things all their own way and at one point were 121-3 in reply before the captain and Josh Lamont, ran through the middle order to bowl out the visitors for 141 as Upminster took the title.

The 3rd XI put in a lacklustre performance meant they fell to defeat and ended up in fourth place.

Akibur Rahman (30) and Dan Simpson (58) continued their excellent recent form to put Upminster into a good position, but despite contributions from stalwarts Pete Thompson and Rob Mack the 2018 and 2019 Premier Division champions collapsed and were bowled out for 159. Chelmsford went after their target steadily with Matt Cook making 35, but Rohan Mayor and captain Ollie White took three wickets each to reduce the home side to 128-8 and Upminster looked favourites.

The 5th XI picked up a last day win to claim third place in the Pearce Division while the fourth XI beat Hornchurch Athletic on the final day.