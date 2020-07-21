Upminster start shortened season with derby win at Hornchurch

Upminster got the shortened 2020 Shepherd Neame Esse League season off to a winning start with derby success over Hornchurch seconds.

Facing their neighbours in the new Ten Doeschate division, they lost James Evans early before Kiran Kullar and newcomer Pulkit Gupta combined well.

Kullar was first to reach his half-century, going on to make 78 before being trapped lbw by Dean Skipper, and Gupta fell six runs short of a debut century to Ed Smith.

Alan Ison’s men closed their 40 overs on 209-5, with the hosts losing three quick wickets in reply.

The middle order rallied, led by 57 from Andy Roberts, to keep their hopes alive before fine spells from Billy Wright and James Aggio-Brewe (2-36) helped seal a 46-run win for Upminster.

The seconds defeated Brentwood thirds, after posting 242-6 on home soil.

Will Frost (28) gave them a good start, before Stu Connor hit 87 off 81 balls and shared a stand with Adam Quested, who hit 63 off 67.

Upminster Hockey Club’s Jack Payne (79) led the way for Brentwood, but Sam Twine made inroads and Louie Collins claimed three wickets in a 35-run victory.

The thirds lost by six wickets against Gidea Park & Romford, after slumping to 6-4 in the opening stages of their derby.

Veteran Pete Thompson (61) led a fightback, with captain Ollie White adding a hard-hit unbeaten 55 in their 167-8.

Jordan Tolan struck early in Park’s reply, but Mark Hope (97 not out) and James Tinson (42) combined to good effect to secure victory despite two late wickets for Stewart Hammond.

The tables were turned in a 4th XI meeting at Gallows Corner, as Jamie Green and Kevin Roome shared wickets to skittle the hosts for 93.

Upminster lost three early wickets in repy, but Gary Carr settled the nerves to secure a seven-wicket triumph.

But Aalok Latey’s first league game in charge of the fifths ended in a six-wicket loss at Hutton.

Alex Bottoms (61) top scored in Upminster’s 152, as Dan Latham and Ivan Minter took three wickets each.

Vishal Sharma and Shreyansh Shah took early wickets in Hutton’s reply, but Latham (44 not out) saw them home.