Upminster captain Ison bolsters squad with signing of Australian Arnel

PUBLISHED: 09:16 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 04 March 2020

Upminster's Alan Ison (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster's Alan Ison (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster Cricket Club have announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Tim Arnel ahead of the 2020 season.

Arnel plays his A Grade cricket for Numurkah in Melbourne and should help bolster captain Alan Ison's squad for the new season.

He can boast best figures of 10/25, which were the best figures in Australia for the 2018/19 season.

You may also want to watch:

The combative all-rounder also had a highest score of 107 and will prove to be a great asset with bat and ball.

Captain Alan Ison said: "Tim will be an excellent addition to UCC. An all rounder who can contribute with bat and ball is a big bonus for a player.

"Tim is already here in the UK and been to our net sessions and fitted in very well and is looking forward to the season ahead."

Upminster will be hoping Arnel can help them enjoy better fortunes this season in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One after going close to relegation last campaign.

