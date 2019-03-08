Upminster must find way to stop Panesar

Monty Panesar, who won the treble with Hornchurch last season, has joined Shenfield (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ollie Peck will hope his team can improve at home to Roy Smith's Shenfield

Upminster face a tricky task at home to Shenfield in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One this weekend.

The visitors were relegated from the Premier League last season and made changes in the winter with Roy Smith, formerly of Hornchurch, taking over as captain.

Joining him from Harrow Lodge Park was Chris Sains and former England Test spinner Monty Panesar.

Panesar immediately had an impact with four wickets last Saturday in an emphatic win over Harold Wood, where Smith scored 50 not out.

Both will be key men again for Shenfield and Ollie Peck's team will have to find a way to stop them this weekend.

Upminster go into the game following a frustrating defeat last time out where they had no answer to Woodford Wells' overseas star Mitchell Todd.

Peck lost the toss and the visitors were put into bat at Monkhams Lane, and made a mixed start.

Opener James Evans and Louis Pickering went cheaply, but Shahbaz Butt and Nathan Woods put on 89 for the third wicket.

However, when Butt fell for 44, Upminster were unable to kick on and opener Woods was bowled for a fine 77 from 104 balls.

After suffering a collapse only some excellent late hitting by Terry Wyatt saw them up to 211-8 from 46 overs.

Wyatt finished on 37 not out and Upminster felt they had a defendable total, but Todd had other ideas.

Pickering (1-59) and Peck (1-32) made early inroads, but Wells' Australian captain was in full flow already and went on to get the hosts over the line in the 37th over of the innings, finishing unbeaten on 113 off 112 balls.

Todd was well supported by George Styles, who added 65 not out from number four, as Upminster lost on the road by eight wickets.

Peck's team would have had the chance to bounce back the following day at Hornchurch in the first round of the ECB National Club Championship, but were unable to put out a strong enough team.

After a forgettable weekend, Upminster will aim to show an improvement with the bat and in the field and hope to keep both Panesar and Smith quiet as they seek an opening Division One win this season.