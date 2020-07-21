Search

Upminster chairman Peck toasts 40th at Windmill Whack opener

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 July 2020

Action from Upminster's Windmill Whack

Action from Upminster's Windmill Whack

Archant

Upminster chairman Ollie Peck celebrated his 40th birthday as the club held its first Women’s Windmill Whack match on Sunday.

And wife Charlotte led Phoenix to victory over the Panthers in the inaugural fixture, before Kushoom Bugh Tigers scored 132 against Peck’s Chairman’s Choice in the opening match of the men’s competition.

Youngster Harry Bradford was the pick of the Choice attack, but they were in a spot of bother at 51-4 in reply, before Louis Pickering and Terry Wyatt sealed their three-wicket win in the last over.

Vice-chairman Rob Bannister made a half-century as Hunter Hurricanes surpassed 150 in the second match, but Apple Finance Firebirds chased the total down for victory.

Two of the club’s junior sides were also in action on Sunday, with the under-nines winning at Rainham and the under-13s gaining victory over their Hornchurch counterparts.

