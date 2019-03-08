Peck wants greater consistency from Upminster this year

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster during the 2018 season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Plenty will be expected from the likes of Alan Ison, Louis Pickering and Shahbaz Butt in 2019

Upminster captain Ollie Peck wants his team to be more consistent in Shepherd Neame Division One this year.

After finishing sixth in 2018, a talented side with a mix of youth and experience will try to improve on that placing this season.

Last year a slow start cost them a shot at promotion, but ahead of this weekend's first league fixture at Woodford Wells, Peck is confident they can deliver results on a more regular basis.

He said: "The division will be similar to last season and we have a team who on their day can beat anyone.

"I think we beat everyone last season except for Belhus and Buckhurst Hill and they both went up, so we've beaten everyone else in the league apart from those who come down through relegation or who come up after promotion.

"On our day we always back ourselves to give anyone a game, but we need to try and be a little bit more consistent, especially with our batting."

Upminster demonstrated their potential with the bat in a friendly win over Premier Division Wanstead last month.

Alan Ison scored 88 not out and Louis Pickering added 77 at number three, but they couldn't back it up against Harold Wood in the League Cup first round on April 27.

Peck's men were dismissed for 148, chasing 277 to win, with Shahbaz Butt's 33 at the top of the order the best score.

Nevertheless, the Division One outfit will be hopeful of scoring plenty of runs this season in their bid to return to the top flight.

"Our three core batsmen are Louis Pickering, Shahbaz Butt and Alan Ison and they are three people who have played representative cricket," Peck added.

"On their day they can score runs against anyone, so we are looking for them to be mainstays with the batting.

"Then bowling, John Curtis and Nabel Aziz are the ones to watch. John has been a big part of our attack for a long time and Nabel joined last year from Wanstead.

"He is probably now our frontline spinner and if the rest of us can support those guys, then we will be happy."

Upminster will also travel to local rivals Hornchurch on Sunday in the ECB National Club Championship.